All apartments in Palm Beach County
Find more places like 17541 Shetland Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach County, FL
/
17541 Shetland Lane
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:05 PM

17541 Shetland Lane

17541 Shetland Lane · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

17541 Shetland Lane, Palm Beach County, FL 33470

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$20,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Renovated, fully furnished, 3300 sq ft, 4 Br/3 Bath home w 5 or 10 stalls, 11 paddocks, arena, salt pool on 5 acres/Fox Trail, 7 mi from WEF, 5 mi from White Fences, all paved. Sleeps up to 6 in the Main House + up to 4 in the Groom's/Trainer's Quarters. Water treatment w RO, central HVAC, security system, fully fenced. Renovated/New barns w 2 tack rms + 3 wash/tack stalls & 2 insulated feed/hay sheds w A/C. Mats - all stalls & aisle. H2O + fans for each stall. Fly spray syst & insulated Tack Rooms w AC & W/D. 125 x 200ft arena. Grn prix dressage ring. Zoned irrigation incl arena & paddocks. 4x6 Gator w DragonFly Groomer. $15,000/mo for home + 5 stall barn. $20,000/mo for home + 10 stalls (both barns). 4 mo minimum. Hold/Security deposit $20,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17541 Shetland Lane have any available units?
17541 Shetland Lane has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17541 Shetland Lane have?
Some of 17541 Shetland Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17541 Shetland Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17541 Shetland Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17541 Shetland Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17541 Shetland Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 17541 Shetland Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17541 Shetland Lane offers parking.
Does 17541 Shetland Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17541 Shetland Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17541 Shetland Lane have a pool?
Yes, 17541 Shetland Lane has a pool.
Does 17541 Shetland Lane have accessible units?
No, 17541 Shetland Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17541 Shetland Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17541 Shetland Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 17541 Shetland Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17541 Shetland Lane has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 17541 Shetland Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Villages of Banyan Grove
3500 Sandpiper Dr
Boynton Beach, FL 33436
10X Living Delray
14050 Pacific Point Place
Delray Beach, FL 33484
Siena at Tuscany
8061 Red Jasper Ln
Delray Beach, FL 33446
Boca Colony
6061 Boca Colony Dr
Boca Raton, FL 33433
Jupiter Ilse
6705 Mallards Cove Rd
Jupiter, FL 33458
Gables Boca Place
22148 Boca Pl Dr
Boca Raton, FL 33433
SofA Downtown Luxury Apartments
151 SE 3rd Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33483
Ibis Reserve
8300 Ibis Reserve Cir
West Palm Beach, FL 33412

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Pet Friendly Places
Miami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLJupiter Farms, FLJupiter, FLHighland Beach, FLWellington, FLThe Acreage, FLGreenacres, FL
Tequesta, FLAtlantis, FLPalm Springs, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLRiviera Beach, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLantana, FLLake Worth, FLNorth Palm Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity