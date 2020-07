Amenities

*** AVAILABLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED *** BEAUTIFUL LAKE FRONT VILLA WITH ENCLOSED PATIO *** TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT *** NICELY FURNISHED AND DECORATED *** BACKDOOR OPENS TO PRIVATE BACKYARD AND LAKE WITH FRUIT TREES *** MUST SEE *** COMMUNITY BOASTS SEVEN SWIMMING POOLS, THREE CLUBHOUSES AND ENDLESS CHOICES OF ACTIVITIES INCLUDING GYMS, ARTS AND CRAFTS, CLUBS,DANCES AND SHOWS AND MOVIES ***