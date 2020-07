Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Rarely available unit with a golf course view. Very spacious side patio great for outdoor entertaining. Updated kitchen and 3 full baths. Formal living room, formal dining room with vaulted ceilings. Owner is converting the family room into an over-sized master bedroom with brand new bathroom. 4 TV's. Available after remodel which should be mid July 2021. Owner has a golf club membership to Jonathan's Landing that could be transferred with additional rent.Available 2 months the winter of 2021 at $7500/month as well. Flexible on dates but not full season.