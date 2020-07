Amenities

The perfect place to enjoy the FL Winter! This elegant first floor condo unit is located in The Polo Club of Boca Raton and offers over 2,100 sq ft with 3 bedrooms & 3 baths and a 1 car garage. Enclosed patio with beautiful lake views. Close to extra guest parking. Cypress Isle has a private pool in subdivision. Tenant pays membership transfer fee of $1,658.50 to the Club for Social membership. No pets per association. This rental is available for $3,600/mth off season SUMMER months ONLY. 6/1/2020 - 10/13/2020.