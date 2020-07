12136 Country Greens Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court on-site laundry parking

SPACIOUS 3BR/2BA/1CG S/F/H WITH SPECTACULAR LAKE & GOLF VIEWS. THIS WELL MAINTAINED HOME BOASTS A BRAND NEW KITCHEN WITH RICH WOOD CABINETS (42'' UPPER) WITH SOFT CLOSE DOORS & DRAWERS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS (FULL THICKNESS), S/S APPLIANCES, DEEP DOUBLE SINK, UNDER CABINET LIGHTS, TILE FLOORS AND RECESSED LIGHTS. THERE ARE LAMINATE FLOORS, CROWN MOLDING & RECESSED LIGHTING THROUGHOUT THE LIVING AREAS, VAULTED CEILINGS, CEILING FANS IN EACH ROOM, SPLIT BEDROOM FLOOR PLAN, INTERIOR LAUNDRY ROOM WITH NEWER W/D, NEW VANITIES IN BOTH BATHROOMS, BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED, & DOUBLE CAR DRIVEWAY . YOU CAN SIT AND ENJOY THE PEACEFUL VIEWS OF THE LAKE & GOLF COURSE IN THE SCREENED COVERED PATIO. COUNTRY GREENS IS AN EXTREMELY FRIENDLY & INVITING COMMUNITY WHICH OFFERS POKER NIGHT, BOCCE COURT, MAHJONG,