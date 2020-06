Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool air conditioning ceiling fan hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool hot tub

Enjoy Breathtaking views from this 7th floor direct riverfront condo in one of the nicest buildings in the area. If your someone that prefers the finer things in life and you like quality.. Look no further. This turn key completely furnished with high-end items, bed sheets, cooking utensils, towels, etc awaits you. large balcony with storm shutters, common air condition with your own temperature control is less on your electric bill. Small dog considered on individual basis.