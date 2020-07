Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

- Check out this great house located in South West Palm Bay. The house features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, family room, and kitchen with dining area. The house has been freshly painted, new tile in the kitchen, halls, and bath. Must have renter's insurance. Make appointment today! Call Ly Wengert RE/MAX Elite 321-652-8281.



(RLNE5864229)