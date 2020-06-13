Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

173 Apartments for rent in Osprey, FL with balcony

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Sarabay Acres
1 Unit Available
181 NAVIGATION CIRCLE
181 Navigation Circle, Osprey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1244 sqft
GATED! UNFURNISHED ANNUAL, Over sized impact windows offers lots of natural light and 9 ft.plus ceilings are an added bonus. The kitchen features a large center island, 42” cabinetry and Granite counters with a closet pantry.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Oaks
1 Unit Available
852 MACEWEN DRIVE
852 Macewen Dr, Osprey, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3419 sqft
A fabulous rental in the exclusive gated Oaks community features a beautiful completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Sarabay Acres
1 Unit Available
160 NAVIGATION CIRCLE
160 Navigation Circle, Osprey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1135 sqft
Tastefully furnished condo located in Osprey close to PIne View school available SEASONAL ONLY. All utilities are included in the rent price. Spacious "Heron" floor plan makes great use of space with two bedrooms, two baths, attached one car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Sarabay Acres
1 Unit Available
4226 FRONTIER LANE
4226 Frontier Lane, Osprey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1244 sqft
Please check the 3D matter port tour, all the utilities are included in the rental amount. AVAILABLE OCTOBER 1ST .
Last updated June 13 at 07:15am
25 Units Available
Saratoga Place
5010 Central Sarasota Pkwy, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1376 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units include spacious closets, hardwood floors and deluxe kitchens. Residents enjoy easy access to I-75, nearby beaches at Siesta Key and the Oscar Scherer State Park that is just minutes away.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
8911 Midnight Pass Rd Apt 311
8911 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
846 sqft
Breathtaking views of the Bay & Gulf from your 3rd floor condo. This newly renovated furnished one (1) bedroom at Sunrise Cove has it all.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4232 Central Sarasota Pkwy Apt 821
4232 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1191 sqft
Don't miss out on this 2 bed, 2 bath condo in Palmer Ranch.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
1 Unit Available
8750 Olde Hickory Avenue
8750 Olde Hickory Avenue, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1238 sqft
Short term vacation rental - 2BR/2B first floor condo with 1238 sq. ft. Tastefully turnkey furnished, this home is completely updated and is located in the desirable Terraces Community of Stoneybrook Golf & Country Club.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
4005 CASEY KEY ROAD
4005 Casey Key Road, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2544 sqft
WATERFRONT COTTAGE WITH GREAT VIEWS OF GULF OF MEXICO!!! Watch the sunset over the Gulf of Mexico from your living room or - more likely - from your front deck overlooking the pristine waters of the Gulf! This contemporary home was totally updated

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
4236 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY
4236 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
957 sqft
This wonderful second floor unit in the gated community of Plaza De Flores in Sarasota will not last long! With 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and an open concept living and dining area there will be plenty of room for entertaining family and friends!

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
3708 SANDSPUR LANE
3708 Sandspur Lane, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
928 sqft
Cute "Seagrape Cottage" available for a relaxing stay on Casey Key. Nestled in the center of the key just steps away from a private beach easement for solitude on the beach.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
215 RUBENS DRIVE
215 Rubens Drive, Laurel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1290 sqft
Top-grade interior, prime location, quality association, excellent value -- you will like this unit for sure. Modern, upgraded, kitchen and baths with new granite, lighting, and cabinetry. Freshly painted. Exquisite low-maintenance plank flooring.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
9185 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD
9185 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1800 sqft
Luxury, Contemporary Water Front Retreat on Siesta Key with Private Dock. Fully furnished (available unfurnished as well) 3 bedroom/3 full bath and ready to move in.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
4148 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY
4148 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
949 sqft
GREAT COASTAL LOCATION near the #1 RATED U.S. BEACH on Siesta Key. The condo is located within the resort-style complex called Bella Villino Condominiums.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
1 Unit Available
9480 HIGH GATE DRIVE
9480 High Gate Drive, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1333 sqft
Absolutely immaculate vacation veranda in Stoneybrook Golf & Country Club, one of the areas finest golf course communities. This sparkling gem invites you to enjoy the delightful view from the lanai of the lake and 18th green.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
1 Unit Available
4639 CHAPEL HILL DRIVE
4639 Chapel Hill Drive, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1414 sqft
One of the prettiest views in Stoneybrook overlooking the 3rd hole on the golf course. This is special!! This second floor “Barrington” model veranda offers over 1400 sq. ft.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
1 Unit Available
8961 VERANDA WAY
8961 Veranda Way, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1333 sqft
Ground floor Carlton, two bedrooms, two baths, furnished in a Florida motif, screened entry Veranda and rear screened lanai with preserve view, internet access, flat screened TVs, King bed in master plus walk-in closets, fantastic amenities,

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
1 Unit Available
9550 HIGH GATE DRIVE
9550 High Gate Drive, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1333 sqft
A FRESH NEW LOOK- New wood floors grace this second-floor vacation condo located at Stonebrook Golf and Country Club.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
1 Unit Available
9560 HIGH GATE DRIVE
9560 High Gate Drive, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1661 sqft
Abbey model, end unit, second floor, largest of the Verandas this is a two bedroom, two bath condo plus den.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
5100 JESSIE HARBOR DRIVE
5100 Jessie Harbor Drive, Laurel, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2484 sqft
Residence at the coveted Blackburn Harbor condominiums waterfront community. This high end unit has expansive wrap around covered balcony for you to enjoy the endless water views and amazing sunsets. This residence offers under building garage.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
3521 CASEY KEY ROAD
3521 Casey Key Road, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1052 sqft
Gorgeous beach cottage and artist retreat, recently professionally decorated and ready for that perfect getaway. This house has a private 120 foot beach on pristine Casey Key.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
2910 CASEY KEY ROAD
2910 Casey Key Road, Sarasota County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
4393 sqft
Gorgeous home on the bayside of Casey Key, short walk to the private beach on pristine sands with views across the Gulf of Mexico. Nestled behind a wall and double gates, there is a circular driveway with garages hidden around the side of the house.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
142 Units Available
Sage on Palmer Ranch
12501 Honore Avenue, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1315 sqft
Sage on Palmer Ranch is a beautiful new luxury apartment community in the heart of Palmer Ranch, Sarasota, offering a range between one to three bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
19 Units Available
Garden Grove
5719 Granada Dr, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,103
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,311
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1220 sqft
A beautiful place to live in wonderful Sarasota. Our property features One, Two, Three and Four Bedroom Apartment homes which have been newly renovated. You will surround yourself with lush tropical landscaping in a quiet peaceful environment.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Osprey, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Osprey renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

