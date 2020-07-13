/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:21 AM
116 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Osprey, FL
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Sarabay Acres
181 NAVIGATION CIRCLE
181 Navigation Circle, Osprey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1244 sqft
LIKE NEW! GATED! UNFURNISHED ANNUAL, A SMALL DOG IS WELCOME WITH A PET FEE! Over sized impact windows offers lots of natural light and 9 ft.plus ceilings are an added bonus.
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Sarabay Acres
293 HIDDEN BAY DRIVE
293 Hidden Bay Drive, Osprey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1568 sqft
AVAILABLE 2020 SEASONAL RENTAL! GATED, WATER VIEWS! WATERFRONT COMMUNITY IN OSPREY! 2 Bedroom 2 bath plus den. Den has French doors. Lots of light from this second floor end unit condo. Front door has disappearing screen for fresh Air.
Results within 1 mile of Osprey
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
$
21 Units Available
Saratoga Place
5010 Central Sarasota Pkwy, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1376 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units include spacious closets, hardwood floors and deluxe kitchens. Residents enjoy easy access to I-75, nearby beaches at Siesta Key and the Oscar Scherer State Park that is just minutes away.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4160 Central Sarasota Pkwy Unit 623
4160 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4160 Central Sarasota Pkwy Unit 623 Available 09/01/20 Gated Community - Beautiful, bright second-floor unit in the gated Bella Villino community on Palmer Ranch. Tile floor in main area and brand new carpet in bedroom.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
209 Monet Pl
209 Monet Dr, Laurel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1663 sqft
Located in highly desirable Sorrento East, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home offer plenty of room to spread out.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
9397 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD
9397 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1029 sqft
SIESTA KEY! Water views from every room in this condo. Comfortable furnishing, washer and dryer in the condo. This community is gated and the building security. There is a heated pool/spa and tennis courts right on the water.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
9393 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD
9393 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1029 sqft
Property is available during off season May - December 2020 (3 month minimum). Beautifully decorated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located at The Pointe on Midnight Pass Road.
1 of 71
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1708 GLENHOUSE DRIVE
1708 Glenhouse Drive, Vamo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1288 sqft
Very tastefully decorated 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo in Pelican Cove over looking 1 of the 6 pools in the community. Vaulted ceilings in living room with skylights open to lanai. Laminate floors in living room and dining room.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
3521 CASEY KEY ROAD
3521 Casey Key Road, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1052 sqft
Gorgeous beach cottage and artist retreat, recently professionally decorated and ready for that perfect getaway. This house has a private 120 foot beach on pristine Casey Key.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
3203 CASEY KEY ROAD
3203 Casey Key Road, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1467 sqft
Get away to the privacy of the Casey Key beach, and an unusual artist's retreat nestled right on the sand dunes. Master suite is on the second floor with views south down the beach and direct across the Gulf of Mexico.
Results within 5 miles of Osprey
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
20 Units Available
Reserve at Palmer Ranch
4110 Winners Cir, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,180
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1125 sqft
Units feature high ceilings, spacious closets, washer/dryer, screened Lanai, fireplace and modern appliances. On-site amenities include pool with sundeck, BBQ pit and dog park. Situated near Legacy Trail and Sarasota Square Mall.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
14 Units Available
Garden Grove
5719 Granada Dr, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,103
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,311
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1220 sqft
A beautiful place to live in wonderful Sarasota. Our property features One, Two, Three and Four Bedroom Apartment homes which have been newly renovated. You will surround yourself with lush tropical landscaping in a quiet peaceful environment.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7927 Moonstone Dr, Unit 26-102
7927 Moonstone Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1776 sqft
7927 Moonstone Dr, Unit 26-102 Available 08/01/20 Large Town Home In Stonehaven - AVAILABLE AUGUST 1 - Large, (1,776sf) "non-furnished" 3 bed 2 1/2 bath 2 story town home with 1 car garage located in beautiful, gated Stonehaven residential
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
705 Matland St
705 Matland Street, Nokomis, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3860 sqft
Where do we start with this one?...
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1506 Strada D Oro
1506 Strada D Oro, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
1144 sqft
Find your sweet Florida vacation spot right here in this 3 bedroom 2 bath pool home, located in a quiet residential neighborhood, offering mature trees and landscaping, yet so close to everything the Venice/Nokomis area has to offer.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Gulf Gate
6529 SEAGATE AVENUE
6529 Seagate Avenue, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1673 sqft
Very clean well-maintained unfurnished home for rent in a great location, Gulf Gate. 2 bedrooms and two baths on a lovely shaded lot. New ceramic 18 inch tile everywhere except the bedrooms.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
2772 WOODGATE LANE
2772 Woodgate Lane, Ridge Wood Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
874 sqft
Centrally located to desirable locations of Sarasota. Minutes from Siesta Key’s beautiful beaches, Gulf Gates eclectic restaurants, and downtown.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
328 Winfield Way
328 Winfield Way, Laurel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1100 sqft
Welcome to this 2 bedroom 2 bath vacation getaway located a few blocks from Nokomis Beach and Casey Key!! You'll find a spacious livingroom and dining room leading to the kitchen, a fabulous bright and light Florida room in addition to a very
1 of 26
Last updated July 7 at 07:33am
1 Unit Available
5855 Midnight Pass Rd
5855 Midnight Pass Road, Siesta Key, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,100
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SEASONAL RENTAL: Harbor Towers Yacht & Racquet Club on Siesta Key is Resort lifestyle Living. From the moment you enter the club you are relaxed by the waterfall and tropical landscape.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
602 Cocoanut Crescent
602 Coconut Crescent, Laurel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
3000 sqft
Very spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home available for your vacation stay. Bring the family and invite friends; there's plenty of room for every one.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
149 Southwinds Dr
149 Southwinds Drive, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
635 sqft
This charming furnished mobile home in the 55+ Southwinds community may be the perfect place to call your new home! Cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath is fully furnished for your convenience.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
2519 TERRY LANE
2519 Terry Lane, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
850 sqft
You can't beat the location of this 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo just off Stickney Point Road. The lovely mature landscaping really enhances the beauty of this property.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
5591 ROSEHILL ROAD
5591 Rosehill Road, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1112 sqft
Everyone talks about location, and this delivers.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
3347 Thornwood Road
3347 Thornwood Road, South Gate Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1803 sqft
You will love this 3/3 Townhouse available for annual rent in Sarasota. This spacious townhome has a full bath on the main level and 3 large bedrooms plus 2 more full baths on the upper level.
Similar Pages
Osprey 1 BedroomsOsprey 2 BedroomsOsprey 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOsprey 3 BedroomsOsprey Apartments with Balcony
Osprey Apartments with GarageOsprey Apartments with GymOsprey Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOsprey Apartments with ParkingOsprey Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLCape Coral, FLPinellas Park, FL
Port Charlotte, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLValrico, FLSeminole, FLSouth Bradenton, FLRuskin, FLFish Hawk, FLGulfport, FL