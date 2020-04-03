14041 BELLAGIO WAY

Amenities

This immaculate peaceful vacation property is turnkey furnished and provides 3 bedrooms (beds are king, queen and two twins), office, 2 bathrooms and 2 garage spaces. Secured building with elevator. New furniture, recently painted, high end finishes throughout. Amenities include fully equipped fitness center with Jacuzzi and sauna, gorgeous community pool with another Jacuzzi, clubhouse with billiards table, big screen TV and kitchen, grill located outside building, gated entry. Community is few miles from Nokomis Beach, across from Blackburn Point Park and just a short walk to historic Casey Key Fish House. All utilities, Comcast Xfinity cable and Wi-Fi are included. Florida 12% tax and tourism taxes apply for any lease less than 6 months. Deposit $1000. Property has been rented and is not available 9/24/20-3/31/21. Exit cleaning $225. HOA application is $125.