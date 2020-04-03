All apartments in Osprey
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:35 PM

14041 BELLAGIO WAY

14041 Bellagio Way · (941) 730-1459
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14041 Bellagio Way, Osprey, FL 34229

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 313 · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1988 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
sauna
This immaculate peaceful vacation property is turnkey furnished and provides 3 bedrooms (beds are king, queen and two twins), office, 2 bathrooms and 2 garage spaces. Secured building with elevator. New furniture, recently painted, high end finishes throughout. Amenities include fully equipped fitness center with Jacuzzi and sauna, gorgeous community pool with another Jacuzzi, clubhouse with billiards table, big screen TV and kitchen, grill located outside building, gated entry. Community is few miles from Nokomis Beach, across from Blackburn Point Park and just a short walk to historic Casey Key Fish House. All utilities, Comcast Xfinity cable and Wi-Fi are included. Florida 12% tax and tourism taxes apply for any lease less than 6 months. Deposit $1000. Property has been rented and is not available 9/24/20-3/31/21. Exit cleaning $225. HOA application is $125.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14041 BELLAGIO WAY have any available units?
14041 BELLAGIO WAY has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14041 BELLAGIO WAY have?
Some of 14041 BELLAGIO WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14041 BELLAGIO WAY currently offering any rent specials?
14041 BELLAGIO WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14041 BELLAGIO WAY pet-friendly?
No, 14041 BELLAGIO WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Osprey.
Does 14041 BELLAGIO WAY offer parking?
Yes, 14041 BELLAGIO WAY does offer parking.
Does 14041 BELLAGIO WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14041 BELLAGIO WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14041 BELLAGIO WAY have a pool?
Yes, 14041 BELLAGIO WAY has a pool.
Does 14041 BELLAGIO WAY have accessible units?
No, 14041 BELLAGIO WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 14041 BELLAGIO WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14041 BELLAGIO WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 14041 BELLAGIO WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 14041 BELLAGIO WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
