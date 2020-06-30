116 Revolution Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

You are just going to love this stunning, 2 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the gated community of Bay Street! Located within walking distance to Sarasota's top-rated, and nationally recognized, Pine View School. This second floor unit has been beautifully upgraded and is situated on a quiet cul-de-sac. The kitchen is a chef's dream with granite counter tops, solid wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and large island with breakfast bar. An open concept living and dining area is perfect for entertaining. Neutral paint and ceramic flooring throughout unit. A large master bedroom boasts a master bath with dual sink vanity, walk-in shower, and huge walk-in closet. With over 1200 square feet of living space, plenty of closets and one car garage with a bonus storage room, space will never be an issue. Appliances include: refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer. Pets considered but no dangerous breeds.



Enjoy all the benefits of maintenance free living in the Bay Street Village community. The clubhouse with sparkling swimming pool and well- equipped fitness center is only a few steps down a tropically landscaped path. Bay Street is ideally situated halfway between quaint Venice and bustling Sarasota. You'll be far enough away from tourists and traffic issues, but still have countless options for restaurants, entertainment, beaches and much more. Trash, pest control, and grounds maintenance are all included in rent. Call today to schedule your showing!



Qualifications: We run a complete background check that includes credit, criminal, income verification, prior landlord and eviction history. In terms of credit, we look at the entire picture as opposed to just the credit score, but in general, we do require a score over 550.



Please call 941.300.1941 for more information.

This property is professionally managed by Ryntal, LLC.



