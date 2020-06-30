All apartments in Osprey
Find more places like 116 Revolution Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Osprey, FL
/
116 Revolution Way
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:43 AM

116 Revolution Way

116 Revolution Way · (941) 343-4526
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Osprey
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

116 Revolution Way, Osprey, FL 34229
Sarabay Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1244 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
You are just going to love this stunning, 2 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the gated community of Bay Street! Located within walking distance to Sarasota's top-rated, and nationally recognized, Pine View School. This second floor unit has been beautifully upgraded and is situated on a quiet cul-de-sac. The kitchen is a chef's dream with granite counter tops, solid wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and large island with breakfast bar. An open concept living and dining area is perfect for entertaining. Neutral paint and ceramic flooring throughout unit. A large master bedroom boasts a master bath with dual sink vanity, walk-in shower, and huge walk-in closet. With over 1200 square feet of living space, plenty of closets and one car garage with a bonus storage room, space will never be an issue. Appliances include: refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer. Pets considered but no dangerous breeds.

Enjoy all the benefits of maintenance free living in the Bay Street Village community. The clubhouse with sparkling swimming pool and well- equipped fitness center is only a few steps down a tropically landscaped path. Bay Street is ideally situated halfway between quaint Venice and bustling Sarasota. You'll be far enough away from tourists and traffic issues, but still have countless options for restaurants, entertainment, beaches and much more. Trash, pest control, and grounds maintenance are all included in rent. Call today to schedule your showing!

Qualifications: We run a complete background check that includes credit, criminal, income verification, prior landlord and eviction history. In terms of credit, we look at the entire picture as opposed to just the credit score, but in general, we do require a score over 550.

Please call 941.300.1941 for more information.
This property is professionally managed by Ryntal, LLC.

Are you a Property Owner looking for Management Services? We can help!! We are a leader in Sarasota and Manatee Counties in Residential and small commercial property management services. For more info, please call 941.343.4526.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Revolution Way have any available units?
116 Revolution Way has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 116 Revolution Way have?
Some of 116 Revolution Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Revolution Way currently offering any rent specials?
116 Revolution Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Revolution Way pet-friendly?
No, 116 Revolution Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Osprey.
Does 116 Revolution Way offer parking?
Yes, 116 Revolution Way offers parking.
Does 116 Revolution Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 Revolution Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Revolution Way have a pool?
Yes, 116 Revolution Way has a pool.
Does 116 Revolution Way have accessible units?
No, 116 Revolution Way does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Revolution Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 Revolution Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Revolution Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 116 Revolution Way has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 116 Revolution Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Osprey 1 BedroomsOsprey 2 Bedrooms
Osprey Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOsprey Furnished Apartments
Osprey Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLCape Coral, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLVenice, FLNorth Fort Myers, FL
Valrico, FLSeminole, FLSouth Bradenton, FLRuskin, FLFish Hawk, FLGulfport, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLFeather Sound, FLCortez, FLGibsonton, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLMemphis, FL
Holmes Beach, FLEnglewood, FLSouthgate, FLSiesta Key, FLOldsmar, FLVamo, FLNorth Port, FLTreasure Island, FLKenneth City, FLWest Lealman, FLWimauma, FLSouth Venice, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity