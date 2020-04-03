All apartments in Osprey
Find more places like 293 HIDDEN BAY DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Osprey, FL
/
293 HIDDEN BAY DRIVE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

293 HIDDEN BAY DRIVE

293 Hidden Bay Drive · (941) 704-3026
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Osprey
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

293 Hidden Bay Drive, Osprey, FL 34229
Sarabay Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1568 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
AVAILABLE 2020 SEASONAL RENTAL! GATED, WATER VIEWS! WATERFRONT COMMUNITY IN OSPREY! 2 Bedroom 2 bath plus den. Den has French doors. Lots of light from this second floor end unit condo. Front door has disappearing screen for fresh Air. SORRY BOOKED FROM DECEMBER 15th 2019 TILL APRIL 2nd 2020. TURNKEY FURNISHED. Completely renovated. NO CARPET. Porcelain tile thru out. Granite counters and high ceilings. Front loading washer & dryer inside unit. Nicely renovated with closet barn doors. Stainless appliances. Detached one car garage immediately in front of condo and plenty of parking. PET OKAY with owner approval and non refundable pet fee. Resort style community pool, heated spa, fitness room, tennis courts, reading room, BBQ area with covered bar for guests, community clubhouse with kitchen. Short distance to shores of Little Sarasota Bay, Casey Key, Siesta Key. Fishing pier. Easy commute to shopping, restaurants and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 293 HIDDEN BAY DRIVE have any available units?
293 HIDDEN BAY DRIVE has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 293 HIDDEN BAY DRIVE have?
Some of 293 HIDDEN BAY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 293 HIDDEN BAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
293 HIDDEN BAY DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 293 HIDDEN BAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 293 HIDDEN BAY DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 293 HIDDEN BAY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 293 HIDDEN BAY DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 293 HIDDEN BAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 293 HIDDEN BAY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 293 HIDDEN BAY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 293 HIDDEN BAY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 293 HIDDEN BAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 293 HIDDEN BAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 293 HIDDEN BAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 293 HIDDEN BAY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 293 HIDDEN BAY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 293 HIDDEN BAY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 293 HIDDEN BAY DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Osprey 1 BedroomsOsprey 2 Bedrooms
Osprey Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOsprey Luxury Places
Osprey Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLCape Coral, FLPinellas Park, FL
Port Charlotte, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLValrico, FLSeminole, FLSouth Bradenton, FLRuskin, FLFish Hawk, FLGulfport, FL
Progress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLEnglewood, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity