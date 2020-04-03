293 HIDDEN BAY DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

AVAILABLE 2020 SEASONAL RENTAL! GATED, WATER VIEWS! WATERFRONT COMMUNITY IN OSPREY! 2 Bedroom 2 bath plus den. Den has French doors. Lots of light from this second floor end unit condo. Front door has disappearing screen for fresh Air. SORRY BOOKED FROM DECEMBER 15th 2019 TILL APRIL 2nd 2020. TURNKEY FURNISHED. Completely renovated. NO CARPET. Porcelain tile thru out. Granite counters and high ceilings. Front loading washer & dryer inside unit. Nicely renovated with closet barn doors. Stainless appliances. Detached one car garage immediately in front of condo and plenty of parking. PET OKAY with owner approval and non refundable pet fee. Resort style community pool, heated spa, fitness room, tennis courts, reading room, BBQ area with covered bar for guests, community clubhouse with kitchen. Short distance to shores of Little Sarasota Bay, Casey Key, Siesta Key. Fishing pier. Easy commute to shopping, restaurants and more.