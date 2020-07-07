All apartments in Osceola County
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:14 AM

8300 Osceola Polk Line Road

8300 Osceola Polk Line Rd · (352) 336-9349
Location

8300 Osceola Polk Line Rd, Osceola County, FL 33896

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,310

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 772 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Located in Davenport, Florida,we offer an exceptional location near Reunion, Celebration and Kissimmee, renowned for shopping, dining, golf and entertainment. Our spacious floor plans with upscale finishes and premium features have been designed for the discerning resident, and our popular amenities appeal to every lifestyle. Define your legacy at the newest luxury apartment community in the Orlando area, contact us today to find your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8300 Osceola Polk Line Road have any available units?
8300 Osceola Polk Line Road has a unit available for $1,310 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8300 Osceola Polk Line Road have?
Some of 8300 Osceola Polk Line Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8300 Osceola Polk Line Road currently offering any rent specials?
8300 Osceola Polk Line Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8300 Osceola Polk Line Road pet-friendly?
No, 8300 Osceola Polk Line Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Osceola County.
Does 8300 Osceola Polk Line Road offer parking?
Yes, 8300 Osceola Polk Line Road offers parking.
Does 8300 Osceola Polk Line Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8300 Osceola Polk Line Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8300 Osceola Polk Line Road have a pool?
Yes, 8300 Osceola Polk Line Road has a pool.
Does 8300 Osceola Polk Line Road have accessible units?
No, 8300 Osceola Polk Line Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8300 Osceola Polk Line Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8300 Osceola Polk Line Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8300 Osceola Polk Line Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8300 Osceola Polk Line Road does not have units with air conditioning.
