7152 Five Oaks Drive Available 10/18/19 Townhouse with Golf Course Frontage - Immaculate town house with golf course view! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town house is located in the beautiful Harmony neighborhood. Stainless steel appliances, formal dining room, kitchen open to family room, security alarm present, and a rear entry two car garage. Enjoy all the amenities of this Green Certified Community.



Renters insurance is required to rent this home.



No Pets Allowed



