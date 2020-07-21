All apartments in Osceola County
6994 BLUESTEM ROAD

6994 Bluestem Road · No Longer Available
Location

6994 Bluestem Road, Osceola County, FL 34773
Harmony

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
fire pit
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Rent this Beautiful Custom Built Home with gorgeous Water and Conservation views, in the highly desired and UNIQUE HARMONY community with the right to purchase later, if you wish. Pets allowed. This charming 4 Bedroom 2 story Home, with FLEX ROOM FOR POSSIBLE 5th BEDROOM or game room plus 3.5 Bath. Built with the highest quality. Whole House WATER FILTRATION SYSTEM/SOFTENER. ZONED heating/cooling system that breaks this home into different areas or “zones”, each controlled separately by a thermostat!Large Kitchen for entertaining with Breakfast Bar. Want to cook with Gas? PROPANE TANK is already here!!. Butlers Pantry. Oversized Master Bedroom with private BALCONY to enjoy your morning coffee. Master bath has large Whirlpool tub!! Large windows to enjoy the beautiful back yard view. Fruit trees ripe for the pickings, Mango, Avocado, Lemon and Oranges. Like to fish? Just throw a pole right out of your back yard! 2 Dog parks right across! SHORT WALK to the HARMONY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL. 2 Car TANDEM GARAGE. Sit on your front porch to enjoy the Neighborhood or relax on the back Porch with large fenced in back yard with FIRE PIT and gorgeous POND VIEW, enjoy the beautiful sunsets. Premium LOT. Conservation view. Fenced Yard. WALK to middle and high SCHOOLS, GOLF COURSE, POOLS and other amenities. Almost 3000 SqFt of living space. Large master suite/bath with PRIVATE BALCONY overlooking pond and conservation. Home was built with En-suite for in-laws who will enjoy their own private balcony as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

