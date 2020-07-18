5259 Cane Island Loop 402

Amenities
Located on the north side of Kissimmee, pretty close to Disney amusement parks, this wonderful gated apartment community enjoy many amenities including an Elegant Clubhouse with Billiards/Video Game Room, Club Room/Bar Area With Flat Screen TV - Extensive Workout Area Featuring Weight Equipment, Exercycles, Treadmills, Elliptical Trainers - a resort style heated swimming pool and spa / Hot tub - Sundeck - Sauna - Gated / Restricted Access / - Solid Concrete Construction - Professionally Designed Landscape - Convenient Location To Shopping, Dining & Schools - Elevator to all apartments - Night patrol fully furnished Apartment, Gourmet Kitchens, Granite Counters, Cherry Cabinets, Self-Cleaning Oven, Air Conditioner, new Carpeting, Granite Counters In Bath and Kitchen, Ceramic Tile In Foyer, Kitchen And Baths, Microwave, Disposal, Frost-Free Refrigerator, Full-Size Washer And Dryer, Mini And Vertical Blinds, Cable Ready, Ceiling Fans In Master Bedroom And Living Area and more.
No Pets Allowed
