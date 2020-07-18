All apartments in Osceola County
5259 Cane Island Loop 402
Last updated July 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

5259 Cane Island Loop 402

5259 Cane Island Loop · (407) 874-0034
Location

5259 Cane Island Loop, Osceola County, FL 34746

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 402 · Avail. now

$1,590

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1174 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
game room
pool
pool table
hot tub
internet access
sauna
5259#402 - Property Id: 314136

Located on the north side of Kissimmee, pretty close to Disney amusement parks, this wonderful gated apartment community enjoy many amenities including an Elegant Clubhouse with Billiards/Video Game Room, Club Room/Bar Area With Flat Screen TV - Extensive Workout Area Featuring Weight Equipment, Exercycles, Treadmills, Elliptical Trainers - a resort style heated swimming pool and spa / Hot tub - Sundeck - Sauna - Gated / Restricted Access / - Solid Concrete Construction - Professionally Designed Landscape - Convenient Location To Shopping, Dining & Schools - Elevator to all apartments - Night patrol fully furnished Apartment, Gourmet Kitchens, Granite Counters, Cherry Cabinets, Self-Cleaning Oven, Air Conditioner, new Carpeting, Granite Counters In Bath and Kitchen, Ceramic Tile In Foyer, Kitchen And Baths, Microwave, Disposal, Frost-Free Refrigerator, Full-Size Washer And Dryer, Mini And Vertical Blinds, Cable Ready, Ceiling Fans In Master Bedroom And Living Area and more.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5259-cane-island-loop-kissimmee-fl-unit-402/314136
Property Id 314136

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5939906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5259 Cane Island Loop 402 have any available units?
5259 Cane Island Loop 402 has a unit available for $1,590 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5259 Cane Island Loop 402 have?
Some of 5259 Cane Island Loop 402's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5259 Cane Island Loop 402 currently offering any rent specials?
5259 Cane Island Loop 402 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5259 Cane Island Loop 402 pet-friendly?
No, 5259 Cane Island Loop 402 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Osceola County.
Does 5259 Cane Island Loop 402 offer parking?
No, 5259 Cane Island Loop 402 does not offer parking.
Does 5259 Cane Island Loop 402 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5259 Cane Island Loop 402 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5259 Cane Island Loop 402 have a pool?
Yes, 5259 Cane Island Loop 402 has a pool.
Does 5259 Cane Island Loop 402 have accessible units?
No, 5259 Cane Island Loop 402 does not have accessible units.
Does 5259 Cane Island Loop 402 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5259 Cane Island Loop 402 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5259 Cane Island Loop 402 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5259 Cane Island Loop 402 has units with air conditioning.
