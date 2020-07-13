5245 MOORE STREET

Amenities

garage microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home built in 2018! Located in Narcoossee Rd. close to shopping centers, schools, gas stations, pharmacies... Quick access to main roads like 417, US 192, and Turnpike. Porcelain tile throughout the main living area of the home with a convenient open floor plan. This home features more than half of an acre of land and doesn't have HOA. All measurements, sizes, and taxes are approximate and not guaranteed, any information contained herein critical to buyers decision to purchase must be verified by buyers and/or buyers agent.