Osceola County, FL
5245 MOORE STREET
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

5245 MOORE STREET

5245 Moore St · No Longer Available
Location

5245 Moore St, Osceola County, FL 34771

Amenities

garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home built in 2018! Located in Narcoossee Rd. close to shopping centers, schools, gas stations, pharmacies... Quick access to main roads like 417, US 192, and Turnpike. Porcelain tile throughout the main living area of the home with a convenient open floor plan. This home features more than half of an acre of land and doesn't have HOA. All measurements, sizes, and taxes are approximate and not guaranteed, any information contained herein critical to buyers decision to purchase must be verified by buyers and/or buyers agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5245 MOORE STREET have any available units?
5245 MOORE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Osceola County, FL.
What amenities does 5245 MOORE STREET have?
Some of 5245 MOORE STREET's amenities include garage, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5245 MOORE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5245 MOORE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5245 MOORE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 5245 MOORE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Osceola County.
Does 5245 MOORE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 5245 MOORE STREET offers parking.
Does 5245 MOORE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5245 MOORE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5245 MOORE STREET have a pool?
No, 5245 MOORE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 5245 MOORE STREET have accessible units?
No, 5245 MOORE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5245 MOORE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 5245 MOORE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5245 MOORE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 5245 MOORE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
