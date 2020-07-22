All apartments in Osceola County
5124 Crown Haven Dr

5124 Crown Haven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5124 Crown Haven Drive, Osceola County, FL 34746

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
volleyball court
READY TO GO & PRICED REDUCED FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!!
This Gorgeous 4 bed 3 1/2 bath, 1 car garage townhouse is located in the gated community Compass Bay. Home features granite counter tops, 42" cabinets, stainless steel appliances, all tile on the first floor, vaulted ceilings, private courtyards, fenced yard, & much more. Enjoy maintenance-free, resort-style living! Community heated swimming pool, tot lot and pavilion! Compass Bay is only five minutes from Disney World! The property is conveniently located near all of the highly desired Central Florida Attractions, shopping, restaurants, major highways, US-192, Osceola Pkwy, FL Turnpike, SR-417, I-4, Old Town, Celebration & Premium Outlets! Minutes from the world-class Kissimmee Lakefront Park that offers outdoor events & festivals, an outdoor open stage, playgrounds, state of the art splash pad, picnic tables, volleyball court, spectacular fishing pier & boat ramp, The Big Toho Marina, bait and tackle shop & restaurant. Kissimmee Civic Center is a 50,000 square foot full gymnasium for athletic functions. HOME CAN BE LEASED FULLY FURNISHED FOR $2200 a MONTH. Call TODAY to schedule your appointment. *THIS IS NOT A SHORT TERM RENTAL *ONE YEAR LEASE ONLY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5124 Crown Haven Dr have any available units?
5124 Crown Haven Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Osceola County, FL.
What amenities does 5124 Crown Haven Dr have?
Some of 5124 Crown Haven Dr's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5124 Crown Haven Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5124 Crown Haven Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5124 Crown Haven Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5124 Crown Haven Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Osceola County.
Does 5124 Crown Haven Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5124 Crown Haven Dr offers parking.
Does 5124 Crown Haven Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5124 Crown Haven Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5124 Crown Haven Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5124 Crown Haven Dr has a pool.
Does 5124 Crown Haven Dr have accessible units?
No, 5124 Crown Haven Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5124 Crown Haven Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5124 Crown Haven Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5124 Crown Haven Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5124 Crown Haven Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
