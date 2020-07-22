5124 Crown Haven Dr

Amenities

This Gorgeous 4 bed 3 1/2 bath, 1 car garage townhouse is located in the gated community Compass Bay. Home features granite counter tops, 42" cabinets, stainless steel appliances, all tile on the first floor, vaulted ceilings, private courtyards, fenced yard, & much more. Enjoy maintenance-free, resort-style living! Community heated swimming pool, tot lot and pavilion! Compass Bay is only five minutes from Disney World! The property is conveniently located near all of the highly desired Central Florida Attractions, shopping, restaurants, major highways, US-192, Osceola Pkwy, FL Turnpike, SR-417, I-4, Old Town, Celebration & Premium Outlets! Minutes from the world-class Kissimmee Lakefront Park that offers outdoor events & festivals, an outdoor open stage, playgrounds, state of the art splash pad, picnic tables, volleyball court, spectacular fishing pier & boat ramp, The Big Toho Marina, bait and tackle shop & restaurant. Kissimmee Civic Center is a 50,000 square foot full gymnasium for athletic functions. HOME CAN BE LEASED FULLY FURNISHED FOR $2200 a MONTH. Call TODAY to schedule your appointment. *THIS IS NOT A SHORT TERM RENTAL *ONE YEAR LEASE ONLY