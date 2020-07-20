4652 TRIBUTE TRAIL

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage internet access

This two story townhome includes three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and an expansive great room perfect for entertaining. The covered entry leads into the dining room before entering the rest of the home. Additional space on the first floor includes a lanai and a one car garage. Upstairs you will find a large master suite with a master bathroom and a spacious walk-in closet. There is also a laundry room and two additional bedrooms. Included on rent: cable, internet and phone!!! The fun never stops, amenities include: resort style community pool, fitness center, dog park, playground with slides, and hedge maze.