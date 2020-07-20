All apartments in Osceola County
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:15 PM

4615 RHYTHM ROAD

4615 Rhythm Rd · No Longer Available
Location

4615 Rhythm Rd, Osceola County, FL 34746

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
THIS SMART HOUSE HAS CAMERA DOOR BELL , Enjoy this Beautiful single-story home Featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a two-car garage. The covered front porch leads into the welcoming foyer. The kitchen features an island with a double sink and a dining room. The family room overlooks the spacious covered patio WITH WATER VIEW , The master bathroom offers a walk-in shower, bathtub, and double sinks. There is also an expansive master closet that can be accessed from the bathroom. The spacious floor plan offers all the space your family will need. Tile flooring in common areas and carpets in all bedrooms. Home has approximately 2,166 sq. ft of living space. All appliances included .This home is in the Storey Lake Community Located in the heart of Kissimmee, Walking distance to shopping center which is very convenient. This community features a state-of-the-art clubhouse, with a fitness center, resort style swimming pool, doggy park and play ground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4615 RHYTHM ROAD have any available units?
4615 RHYTHM ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Osceola County, FL.
What amenities does 4615 RHYTHM ROAD have?
Some of 4615 RHYTHM ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4615 RHYTHM ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4615 RHYTHM ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4615 RHYTHM ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 4615 RHYTHM ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 4615 RHYTHM ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 4615 RHYTHM ROAD offers parking.
Does 4615 RHYTHM ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4615 RHYTHM ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4615 RHYTHM ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 4615 RHYTHM ROAD has a pool.
Does 4615 RHYTHM ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4615 RHYTHM ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4615 RHYTHM ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4615 RHYTHM ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 4615 RHYTHM ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4615 RHYTHM ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
