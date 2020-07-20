4615 RHYTHM ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

THIS SMART HOUSE HAS CAMERA DOOR BELL , Enjoy this Beautiful single-story home Featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a two-car garage. The covered front porch leads into the welcoming foyer. The kitchen features an island with a double sink and a dining room. The family room overlooks the spacious covered patio WITH WATER VIEW , The master bathroom offers a walk-in shower, bathtub, and double sinks. There is also an expansive master closet that can be accessed from the bathroom. The spacious floor plan offers all the space your family will need. Tile flooring in common areas and carpets in all bedrooms. Home has approximately 2,166 sq. ft of living space. All appliances included .This home is in the Storey Lake Community Located in the heart of Kissimmee, Walking distance to shopping center which is very convenient. This community features a state-of-the-art clubhouse, with a fitness center, resort style swimming pool, doggy park and play ground.