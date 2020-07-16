4614 Tribute Trail - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage internet access tennis court

This gorgeous 2 story brand new townhome that includes 3 bedroom 2 ½ bathroom. Many luxury features like spacious master suite, quartz countertops, 42" cabinets, slate appliances, washer & Dryer, window blinds, brick pavers and more. Great location, minutes away from major attractions like Disney and Disney Springs, restaurants, shopping Malls and The Loop area. Easy access to the International Airport and major highways. Rent includes the following: cable, internet and main phone line!!! Come and see this resort style community pool, fitness center, playground and hedge maze.