Osceola County, FL
4560 Yellowgold Road East #105 - 1
Last updated February 20 2020 at 4:20 AM

4560 Yellowgold Road East #105 - 1

4560 Yellowgold West Road · No Longer Available
Location

4560 Yellowgold West Road, Osceola County, FL 34746

Amenities

on-site laundry
gym
pool
air conditioning
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
game room
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Close to Disney with great amenities, Pool, clubhouse, tiki bar, game room, tennis courts, basketball courts, children's water park, playground, and beach volleyball courts. This 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome is just 15 minutes to Walt Disney World Resort. The unit is fully furnished with laminate flooring. The master bedroom is located on the first floor with the other two bedrooms upstairs. Fenced community with 24 hour guard gate.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4560 Yellowgold Road East #105 - 1 have any available units?
4560 Yellowgold Road East #105 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Osceola County, FL.
What amenities does 4560 Yellowgold Road East #105 - 1 have?
Some of 4560 Yellowgold Road East #105 - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4560 Yellowgold Road East #105 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4560 Yellowgold Road East #105 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4560 Yellowgold Road East #105 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4560 Yellowgold Road East #105 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Osceola County.
Does 4560 Yellowgold Road East #105 - 1 offer parking?
No, 4560 Yellowgold Road East #105 - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 4560 Yellowgold Road East #105 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4560 Yellowgold Road East #105 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4560 Yellowgold Road East #105 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 4560 Yellowgold Road East #105 - 1 has a pool.
Does 4560 Yellowgold Road East #105 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4560 Yellowgold Road East #105 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4560 Yellowgold Road East #105 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4560 Yellowgold Road East #105 - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4560 Yellowgold Road East #105 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4560 Yellowgold Road East #105 - 1 has units with air conditioning.
