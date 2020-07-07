All apartments in Osceola County
Home
/
Osceola County, FL
/
4373 Summer Breeze Way
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

4373 Summer Breeze Way

4373 Summer Breeze Way · No Longer Available
Location

4373 Summer Breeze Way, Osceola County, FL 34744

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
4BR 3BA Single Family, Single Level Rental Home, Split Floor Plan - Open Concept, Gated - Community Amenities, Close to Lake Nona 32827, Medical City, VA Hospital, 517, 528 Expressways, OIA - Exceptional Schools, - PRICE REDUCTION!! Move in By 1/8/2020 - Move in Concession Offered!! Location, location, location!! This newly built 4 bedroom 3 bath home is located in the private North Point Community only minutes from Lake Nona. North Point - a gated community conveniently and centrally located near Lake Nona/Medical City, Orlando International Airport, I-4, 417, and 528 Expressways and Boggy Creek Road Home is minutes from the new Boggy Creek High School. It brags a 3-Car Garage, 3,149 sq ft of floor space - common areas are all tile and setting on 9,583 size lot with a water view. Enjoy your favorite beverage from the covered patio watching the sunrise - sunset!

The entry to the home is expansive with the most desired and requested open concept living. The gourmet kitchen leaves no question that there is an abundant amount of cabinet and counter space with your large center island! All granite counter tops and stainless appliances including a French door refrigerator and vented range hood. A separate bar area with a sink next to the walk in pantry! Entertain in your formal dining room (maybe a pool table?!!) and an additional casual dining area in the kitchen with access through the french doors to the covered patio. The living area will accommodate any furniture lay out with a beautiful view of the water feature out back complete with tray ceilings and crown molding.

The master retreat is located in the rear of the home with a view of the water complete with a "spa like" master ensuite - dual vanities, jetted tub and large walk in glass enclosed shower. Included - a huge walk in closet. Three additional guest rooms - two are located on one side of the home with a Jack and Jill bathroom. An extra guest bathroom off the living area with a walk in shower. Large utility room with hook ups for full size washer and dryer.

The 3-car garage is great for all the extra storage you might need or maybe just another vehicle. There is a private/separate bathroom for those times coming home from the pool! Don't miss this opportunity to see this home and live in the best part of Orlando. Get close to work - restaurants, shopping and great schools.This is a Must See to Believe experience. This is the best of the best! Schedule your appointment today! This wont last long

SCHOOLS
East Lake Elementary
Narcoosee Middle
Boggy Creek High
Professional - Technical High

Sorry No Pets

WATCH VIDEO: https://youtu.be/tx2CX6Rtu4U

Showings must be scheduled 24 hours in advance. Schedule your showing soon.
https://onpointpropertytech.appfolio.com/listings/detail/3ee420ff-5421-4cae-b290-e8aa16c4f16c
http://propertymanagementpros.com/locations/orlando-florida/

Applications can be completed online and are processed in the order they are received:
Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://pmpapply.com/property/jacksonville

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!
Call 407-378-2800 to see this property.

*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies
*$12.50 Monthly Liability Insurance Applies

HOA Applications and Fees May Apply Ask Agent

All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition

Call 904-520-4283 or 407-378-2800 or 888-392-3525 to see this property.
http://www.OrlandoPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5400644)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

