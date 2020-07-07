4373 Summer Breeze Way

Amenities

4BR 3BA Single Family, Single Level Rental Home, Split Floor Plan - Open Concept, Gated - Community Amenities, Close to Lake Nona 32827, Medical City, VA Hospital, 517, 528 Expressways, OIA - Exceptional Schools, - PRICE REDUCTION!! Move in By 1/8/2020 - Move in Concession Offered!! Location, location, location!! This newly built 4 bedroom 3 bath home is located in the private North Point Community only minutes from Lake Nona. North Point - a gated community conveniently and centrally located near Lake Nona/Medical City, Orlando International Airport, I-4, 417, and 528 Expressways and Boggy Creek Road Home is minutes from the new Boggy Creek High School. It brags a 3-Car Garage, 3,149 sq ft of floor space - common areas are all tile and setting on 9,583 size lot with a water view. Enjoy your favorite beverage from the covered patio watching the sunrise - sunset!



The entry to the home is expansive with the most desired and requested open concept living. The gourmet kitchen leaves no question that there is an abundant amount of cabinet and counter space with your large center island! All granite counter tops and stainless appliances including a French door refrigerator and vented range hood. A separate bar area with a sink next to the walk in pantry! Entertain in your formal dining room (maybe a pool table?!!) and an additional casual dining area in the kitchen with access through the french doors to the covered patio. The living area will accommodate any furniture lay out with a beautiful view of the water feature out back complete with tray ceilings and crown molding.



The master retreat is located in the rear of the home with a view of the water complete with a "spa like" master ensuite - dual vanities, jetted tub and large walk in glass enclosed shower. Included - a huge walk in closet. Three additional guest rooms - two are located on one side of the home with a Jack and Jill bathroom. An extra guest bathroom off the living area with a walk in shower. Large utility room with hook ups for full size washer and dryer.



The 3-car garage is great for all the extra storage you might need or maybe just another vehicle. There is a private/separate bathroom for those times coming home from the pool! Don't miss this opportunity to see this home and live in the best part of Orlando. Get close to work - restaurants, shopping and great schools.This is a Must See to Believe experience. This is the best of the best! Schedule your appointment today! This wont last long



SCHOOLS

East Lake Elementary

Narcoosee Middle

Boggy Creek High

Professional - Technical High



Sorry No Pets



WATCH VIDEO: https://youtu.be/tx2CX6Rtu4U



