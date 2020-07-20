3889 Bowfin Trail

Amenities

Come and see this Gem! located in the Highly desired Resort Style community of Bellalago. Split plan, one year old new appliances, silestone quartz kitchen counter top, modern splash guard, engineered wood floors, security system pre-wire surround sound. Embrace the lifestyle of Bellalago, state of the art amenities, provide all the fitness you want, Bellalago right on Lake Toho's shoreline, walking trails. eagles preserves, 3 pools and 2 fitness centers, tennis and basketball courts an much more...