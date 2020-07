Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters new construction pool basketball court

Brand new construction house located at the exclusive gated community of Bellalago. One story Hi-ceiling house, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, LG double door refrigerator, granite countertop, tile in whole house areas, LG French door refrigerator with dual Ice maker and door in door, LG washer and dryer with pedestals. Screen covered front patio and lanai. Community features pools, club house, tennis courts and basket ball courts, access to Lake Toho for your own boat and so on.