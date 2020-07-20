3461 MIDDLEBROOK PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court community garden dog grooming area dog park parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly volleyball court

Charming two-story, 5 bedroom 3 1/2 bathrooms Jackson model has been barely lived in. Beautiful over-sized lot has water/conservation/golf course views. Features include a beautiful formal sitting and dining area off the foyer, a spacious kitchen, which is equipped with stainless steel appliances, lovely upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops and an open family room. The master suite is located downstairs and features dual sinks and a roomy walk-in closet. Upstairs has a loft area and a separate office. Also there is a huge 8 x 40 screened lanai. Harmony is the largest Green Certified community in Central Florida offering walking distance to two 500 acre lakes, 12 miles of walking trails, 2 community pools (one heated), playgrounds, parks, dog parks, dog washing stations, basketball court, community gardens, soccer field, sand volleyball, 4.5 star Golf Preserve Signature Design by Johnny Miller. Tenant is responsible for lawn maintenance.