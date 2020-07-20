All apartments in Osceola County
Osceola County, FL
3461 MIDDLEBROOK PLACE
3461 MIDDLEBROOK PLACE

3461 Middlebrook Pl · No Longer Available
Location

3461 Middlebrook Pl, Osceola County, FL 34773
Harmony

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
community garden
dog grooming area
dog park
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
volleyball court
Charming two-story, 5 bedroom 3 1/2 bathrooms Jackson model has been barely lived in. Beautiful over-sized lot has water/conservation/golf course views. Features include a beautiful formal sitting and dining area off the foyer, a spacious kitchen, which is equipped with stainless steel appliances, lovely upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops and an open family room. The master suite is located downstairs and features dual sinks and a roomy walk-in closet. Upstairs has a loft area and a separate office. Also there is a huge 8 x 40 screened lanai. Harmony is the largest Green Certified community in Central Florida offering walking distance to two 500 acre lakes, 12 miles of walking trails, 2 community pools (one heated), playgrounds, parks, dog parks, dog washing stations, basketball court, community gardens, soccer field, sand volleyball, 4.5 star Golf Preserve Signature Design by Johnny Miller. Tenant is responsible for lawn maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3461 MIDDLEBROOK PLACE have any available units?
3461 MIDDLEBROOK PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Osceola County, FL.
What amenities does 3461 MIDDLEBROOK PLACE have?
Some of 3461 MIDDLEBROOK PLACE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3461 MIDDLEBROOK PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
3461 MIDDLEBROOK PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3461 MIDDLEBROOK PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3461 MIDDLEBROOK PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 3461 MIDDLEBROOK PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 3461 MIDDLEBROOK PLACE offers parking.
Does 3461 MIDDLEBROOK PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3461 MIDDLEBROOK PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3461 MIDDLEBROOK PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 3461 MIDDLEBROOK PLACE has a pool.
Does 3461 MIDDLEBROOK PLACE have accessible units?
No, 3461 MIDDLEBROOK PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 3461 MIDDLEBROOK PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3461 MIDDLEBROOK PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3461 MIDDLEBROOK PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3461 MIDDLEBROOK PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
