Osceola County, FL
278 Reese Court
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

278 Reese Court

278 Reese Ct · (321) 222-9262
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

278 Reese Ct, Osceola County, FL 34769

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 278 Reese Court · Avail. Jul 31

$1,595

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1393 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
278 Reese Court Available 07/31/20 Brand New Beautiful 3/2 Energy Efficient 1 Story Attached Home w/ 1 Car Garage - Be the first to live in this beautiful brand new energy efficient 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 1 car garage. This one story open floor plan attached home is 1 of only 30 properties planned in the Dover Village community conveniently located in St. Cloud and within close proximity to all of St. Cloud's shopping, medical facilities and "A" rated schools. Enjoy many of the upgrades this property has to offer such as granite counter tops, S/S Appliances, Paver entry and covered back patio. This property is currently under construction and may be available earlier than the advertised available date. First month’s rent & security deposit (equivalent to first month’s rent) required. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Our application process is online at www.CFRMgmt.com and can be completed at any time- "completed" applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis- applicants are welcome to apply prior to viewing unit. Call Central Florida Real Estate Management today for additional information as this property will not last long.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5838799)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 278 Reese Court have any available units?
278 Reese Court has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 278 Reese Court have?
Some of 278 Reese Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 278 Reese Court currently offering any rent specials?
278 Reese Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 278 Reese Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 278 Reese Court is pet friendly.
Does 278 Reese Court offer parking?
Yes, 278 Reese Court offers parking.
Does 278 Reese Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 278 Reese Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 278 Reese Court have a pool?
No, 278 Reese Court does not have a pool.
Does 278 Reese Court have accessible units?
No, 278 Reese Court does not have accessible units.
Does 278 Reese Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 278 Reese Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 278 Reese Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 278 Reese Court does not have units with air conditioning.
