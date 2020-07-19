Amenities

278 Reese Court Available 07/31/20 Brand New Beautiful 3/2 Energy Efficient 1 Story Attached Home w/ 1 Car Garage - Be the first to live in this beautiful brand new energy efficient 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 1 car garage. This one story open floor plan attached home is 1 of only 30 properties planned in the Dover Village community conveniently located in St. Cloud and within close proximity to all of St. Cloud's shopping, medical facilities and "A" rated schools. Enjoy many of the upgrades this property has to offer such as granite counter tops, S/S Appliances, Paver entry and covered back patio. This property is currently under construction and may be available earlier than the advertised available date. First month’s rent & security deposit (equivalent to first month’s rent) required. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Our application process is online at www.CFRMgmt.com and can be completed at any time- "completed" applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis- applicants are welcome to apply prior to viewing unit. Call Central Florida Real Estate Management today for additional information as this property will not last long.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5838799)