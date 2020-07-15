All apartments in Osceola County
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:22 AM

2442 Sweetwater Club Cir

2442 Sweetwater Club Circle · (407) 258-2448
Location

2442 Sweetwater Club Circle, Osceola County, FL 34746

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit Apt 43 · Avail. now

$1,399

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1220 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
This first floor, 3 bedroom condo is located in the community of Sweetwater Club. It features a beautifully renovated open concept floor plan, with a bright and light kitchen. Includes all appliances it has brand new floors and is freshly painted throughout. The master bedroom features plenty of light with sliding doors that open to its own covered patio. There is a separate laundry closet which includes shelving, washer & dryer. It also has additional storage space accessible from outside the unit. Community Clubhouse features in-ground pool, hot tub, fitness center, Tennis Court, Basketball Court, Volleyball Area, grills, and pavilion with picnic tables. This resort style condominium community is ideally located in Central Florida less than 15 Minutes away from Walt Disney World & close to other amusement parks.

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2442 Sweetwater Club Cir have any available units?
2442 Sweetwater Club Cir has a unit available for $1,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2442 Sweetwater Club Cir have?
Some of 2442 Sweetwater Club Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2442 Sweetwater Club Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2442 Sweetwater Club Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2442 Sweetwater Club Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 2442 Sweetwater Club Cir is pet friendly.
Does 2442 Sweetwater Club Cir offer parking?
No, 2442 Sweetwater Club Cir does not offer parking.
Does 2442 Sweetwater Club Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2442 Sweetwater Club Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2442 Sweetwater Club Cir have a pool?
Yes, 2442 Sweetwater Club Cir has a pool.
Does 2442 Sweetwater Club Cir have accessible units?
No, 2442 Sweetwater Club Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2442 Sweetwater Club Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 2442 Sweetwater Club Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2442 Sweetwater Club Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 2442 Sweetwater Club Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
