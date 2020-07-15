2442 Sweetwater Club Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court volleyball court

This first floor, 3 bedroom condo is located in the community of Sweetwater Club. It features a beautifully renovated open concept floor plan, with a bright and light kitchen. Includes all appliances it has brand new floors and is freshly painted throughout. The master bedroom features plenty of light with sliding doors that open to its own covered patio. There is a separate laundry closet which includes shelving, washer & dryer. It also has additional storage space accessible from outside the unit. Community Clubhouse features in-ground pool, hot tub, fitness center, Tennis Court, Basketball Court, Volleyball Area, grills, and pavilion with picnic tables. This resort style condominium community is ideally located in Central Florida less than 15 Minutes away from Walt Disney World & close to other amusement parks.



