2155 Barbara Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly bbq/grill

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Beautiful Vintage Cottage Home On The Water For Rent! 2 Bed 2 Bath! - Beautiful Vintage Cottage Home On The Water For Rent! 2 Bed 2 Bath ( AVAILABLE MOVE IN TODAY )

Come View This Amazing 2 Bed 2 Full Bath Cottage home for Rent in Orlando, FL! - HOME SWEET HOME!

Welcome home to this spacious 2 bed 2 Full bath home! Wood Flooring all through out the home great for entertaining family and friends. The Open kitchen highlights a beautiful open concept with a move-able island for entertaining. As you make your way around the house you will find a large master with private master bath along with a large walking closet. Master also has french doors leading outside to the balcony and patio area. The second additional bedroom is located on the other side of the home which is a great size and lets in a wonderful array of natural lighting. The best part of this home is the outdoor space. Two sets of french doors opening to the backyard patio area. Wonderful for having guest and family over for a BBQ! All patio furniture is included with this amazing rental! Located on the side of the house you have a boat hanger where you can store your boat should you decide to have one. There is also a boat ramp located on the rear side of the home should you like to invite other guests who have boats as well, making this a very desirable community and home to live in. Covered driveway, and shed for added storage is an additional plus. Pets are allowed upon approval. Moloch Spray, front yard maintenance included in rent. Professionally leased by RPM South Orlando please call 407-917-1459 to schedule your showing. AVAILABLE MOVE IN TODAY!



Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.



To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com



Application Fee = $50 per adult

Security Deposit = $1,200.00

Lease Admin Fee = $125.00

Non-Refundable Pet Fee = $150

First month's rent = $1,200.00



INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,

AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE. (John L. Wilkerson, Florida Real Estate Broker)



Loammi Cruz

Property Manager

Real Property Management South Orlando and Lakeside

O 407-982-2000 ; P 407-917-1459



(RLNE5965462)