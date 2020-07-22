All apartments in Osceola County
Find more places like 2155 Barbara Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Osceola County, FL
/
2155 Barbara Dr.
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:59 PM

2155 Barbara Dr.

2155 Barbara Drive · (407) 917-1459
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2155 Barbara Drive, Osceola County, FL 34771

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2155 Barbara Dr. · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Beautiful Vintage Cottage Home On The Water For Rent! 2 Bed 2 Bath! - Beautiful Vintage Cottage Home On The Water For Rent! 2 Bed 2 Bath ( AVAILABLE MOVE IN TODAY )
Come View This Amazing 2 Bed 2 Full Bath Cottage home for Rent in Orlando, FL! - HOME SWEET HOME!
Welcome home to this spacious 2 bed 2 Full bath home! Wood Flooring all through out the home great for entertaining family and friends. The Open kitchen highlights a beautiful open concept with a move-able island for entertaining. As you make your way around the house you will find a large master with private master bath along with a large walking closet. Master also has french doors leading outside to the balcony and patio area. The second additional bedroom is located on the other side of the home which is a great size and lets in a wonderful array of natural lighting. The best part of this home is the outdoor space. Two sets of french doors opening to the backyard patio area. Wonderful for having guest and family over for a BBQ! All patio furniture is included with this amazing rental! Located on the side of the house you have a boat hanger where you can store your boat should you decide to have one. There is also a boat ramp located on the rear side of the home should you like to invite other guests who have boats as well, making this a very desirable community and home to live in. Covered driveway, and shed for added storage is an additional plus. Pets are allowed upon approval. Moloch Spray, front yard maintenance included in rent. Professionally leased by RPM South Orlando please call 407-917-1459 to schedule your showing. AVAILABLE MOVE IN TODAY!

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com

Application Fee = $50 per adult
Security Deposit = $1,200.00
Lease Admin Fee = $125.00
Non-Refundable Pet Fee = $150
First month's rent = $1,200.00

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,
AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE. (John L. Wilkerson, Florida Real Estate Broker)

Loammi Cruz
Property Manager
Real Property Management South Orlando and Lakeside
O 407-982-2000 ; P 407-917-1459

(RLNE5965462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2155 Barbara Dr. have any available units?
2155 Barbara Dr. has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2155 Barbara Dr. have?
Some of 2155 Barbara Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2155 Barbara Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2155 Barbara Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2155 Barbara Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2155 Barbara Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2155 Barbara Dr. offer parking?
No, 2155 Barbara Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2155 Barbara Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2155 Barbara Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2155 Barbara Dr. have a pool?
No, 2155 Barbara Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2155 Barbara Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2155 Barbara Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2155 Barbara Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2155 Barbara Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2155 Barbara Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2155 Barbara Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2155 Barbara Dr.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Calirosa
2920 Flora Boulevard
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Cortland Reunion
7995 Haven Way
Kissimmee, FL 34747
Cane Island
5251 Cane Island Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34746
The Legends at Champions Gate
8101 Champions Cir
Four Corners, FL 33896
The Vinyards Apartments
2101 Vinyards Blvd
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Preserve at ChampionsGate
8414 Champions Gate Blvd
Osceola County, FL 33896
Integra Sunrise Parc Apartments
4701 Luminous Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34746
Camden Town Square
2951 Mallory Cir
Kissimmee, FL 34747

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLPort St. Lucie, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLSouthchase, FLMeadow Woods, FLHunters Creek, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLCelebration, FL
Lake Wales, FLHaines City, FLDavenport, FLSt. Cloud, FLPoinciana, FLCypress Gardens, FLAvon Park, FLHorizon West, FLWilliamsburg, FLCocoa, FLCocoa West, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity