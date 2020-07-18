All apartments in Osceola County
Osceola County, FL
1973 Grand Oak Drive
1973 Grand Oak Drive

1973 Grand Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1973 Grand Oak Drive, Osceola County, FL 34744

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
Fantastic Heritage Key Townhouse - You are not going to want to pass up on this fantastic opportunity to live in the sought after Heritage Key Villas. This two story town home has four bedrooms and three baths PLUS a downstairs half bath. It is neat, clean and ready to go. Lots of amenities associated with Heritage Key Villas with a phenomenal location to boot. Close to the Turnpike, schools, shopping, hospital and so much more. Kitchen has an open feeling that leads into the family room with a large island. Call today. This one is too good to pass up!

(RLNE5905959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1973 Grand Oak Drive have any available units?
1973 Grand Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Osceola County, FL.
Is 1973 Grand Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1973 Grand Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1973 Grand Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1973 Grand Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1973 Grand Oak Drive offer parking?
No, 1973 Grand Oak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1973 Grand Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1973 Grand Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1973 Grand Oak Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1973 Grand Oak Drive has a pool.
Does 1973 Grand Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 1973 Grand Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1973 Grand Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1973 Grand Oak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1973 Grand Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1973 Grand Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
