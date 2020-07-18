All apartments in Osceola County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

148 SOUTHAMPTON DRIVE

148 Southampton Drive · (407) 448-4216
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

148 Southampton Drive, Osceola County, FL 34744
Remington

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1664 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see this beautiful home at the golf community of Remington. Well maintained home with upgrades, including a sunroom with a vaulted glass ceiling (approx. 271 sq. ft) The gorgeous kitchen and bathrooms present brand new granite countertops. Inside you’ll be greeted by an inviting open floor plan with natural light. The kitchen presents vaulted ceilings, tile floors, pantry space, modern backsplash, a breakfast nook and coffee station with a pass through window and bar top seating. The great room has soaring ceilings and leads into the beautiful and sunny solarium. The spacious master suite has an open bathroom with dual vanities, a glass door shower, soaking tub and walk in closet. Easy access to Lake Toho, offering a Lakefront Park with fishing. You’ll be a short 30 minute drive away from the theme parks: Sea World, Disney World, Universal and Islands of Adventure, International Drive, Orlando International Airport, and endless shopping & dining is only 20 minutes away at The LOOP.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 SOUTHAMPTON DRIVE have any available units?
148 SOUTHAMPTON DRIVE has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 148 SOUTHAMPTON DRIVE have?
Some of 148 SOUTHAMPTON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 148 SOUTHAMPTON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
148 SOUTHAMPTON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 SOUTHAMPTON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 148 SOUTHAMPTON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Osceola County.
Does 148 SOUTHAMPTON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 148 SOUTHAMPTON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 148 SOUTHAMPTON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 148 SOUTHAMPTON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 SOUTHAMPTON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 148 SOUTHAMPTON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 148 SOUTHAMPTON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 148 SOUTHAMPTON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 148 SOUTHAMPTON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 148 SOUTHAMPTON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 148 SOUTHAMPTON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 148 SOUTHAMPTON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
