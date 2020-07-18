148 SOUTHAMPTON DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Come see this beautiful home at the golf community of Remington. Well maintained home with upgrades, including a sunroom with a vaulted glass ceiling (approx. 271 sq. ft) The gorgeous kitchen and bathrooms present brand new granite countertops. Inside you’ll be greeted by an inviting open floor plan with natural light. The kitchen presents vaulted ceilings, tile floors, pantry space, modern backsplash, a breakfast nook and coffee station with a pass through window and bar top seating. The great room has soaring ceilings and leads into the beautiful and sunny solarium. The spacious master suite has an open bathroom with dual vanities, a glass door shower, soaking tub and walk in closet. Easy access to Lake Toho, offering a Lakefront Park with fishing. You’ll be a short 30 minute drive away from the theme parks: Sea World, Disney World, Universal and Islands of Adventure, International Drive, Orlando International Airport, and endless shopping & dining is only 20 minutes away at The LOOP.