1404 Lanier Point Pl

Beautiful Catania Model with a Pond view in the sought-after gated Bellalago community, where the are plenty of activities for the whole family. This 2116 SQ Ft home features Ceramic Tile through out the all the living areas and BRAND NEW carpet in all bedrooms. Modern kitchen, great taste and style with cherry colored 42-inches cabinets, granite counter tops, with matching backsplash, and beautiful pendant lighting. All kitchen appliances included in stainless steel, and washer and dryer. Covered patio, offers a gorgeous view to the pond. This community features pools, club house, tennis courts, basket ball courts, access to Lake Toho for your own boat, among many other amenities.