Osceola County, FL
1404 Lanier Point Pl
Last updated February 28 2020 at 8:04 PM

1404 Lanier Point Pl

1404 Lanier Point Place · No Longer Available
Location

1404 Lanier Point Place, Osceola County, FL 34746

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Beautiful Catania Model with a Pond view in the sought-after gated Bellalago community, where the are plenty of activities for the whole family. This 2116 SQ Ft home features Ceramic Tile through out the all the living areas and BRAND NEW carpet in all bedrooms. Modern kitchen, great taste and style with cherry colored 42-inches cabinets, granite counter tops, with matching backsplash, and beautiful pendant lighting. All kitchen appliances included in stainless steel, and washer and dryer. Covered patio, offers a gorgeous view to the pond. This community features pools, club house, tennis courts, basket ball courts, access to Lake Toho for your own boat, among many other amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 Lanier Point Pl have any available units?
1404 Lanier Point Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Osceola County, FL.
What amenities does 1404 Lanier Point Pl have?
Some of 1404 Lanier Point Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1404 Lanier Point Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1404 Lanier Point Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 Lanier Point Pl pet-friendly?
No, 1404 Lanier Point Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Osceola County.
Does 1404 Lanier Point Pl offer parking?
No, 1404 Lanier Point Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1404 Lanier Point Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1404 Lanier Point Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 Lanier Point Pl have a pool?
Yes, 1404 Lanier Point Pl has a pool.
Does 1404 Lanier Point Pl have accessible units?
No, 1404 Lanier Point Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 Lanier Point Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1404 Lanier Point Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1404 Lanier Point Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 1404 Lanier Point Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
