Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Stylish two story townhome in the gated community of Heritage Run. 2,016 sq. ft with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage and enclosed back porch. First floor is tiled, second floor is carpeted and granite counter tops throughout. Bedrooms are in the second floor. Kitchen has an island with bar seating, 42" wood cabinets and appliances. Second floor has a loft and laundry room. Community pool. It is conveniently located by Rt. 192, Heritage Park, Neo City and the City of Kissimmee.