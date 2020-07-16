All apartments in Osceola County
1201 RADIANT STREET

1201 Radiant Street · (407) 973-9101
Location

1201 Radiant Street, Osceola County, FL 34747
Reunion

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$8,900

4 Bed · 6 Bath · 4238 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
volleyball court
FULLY FURNISHED Custom Built Home located on a corner lot on the Tom Watson designed golf course with direct views of 2 holes. There are 4 large bedrooms located on the first floor. The Master Bedroom has direct access to the heat pool and outdoor kitchen via the sliding glass doors...also features walk-in Yours and Mine closets with California organization. The kitchen and living space is on the second floor, with a third-floor lookout balcony. The sunny chef’s kitchen has plenty of counter space and direct access to the second floor outside balcony. This Architecture of this home resembles homes in Seaside, FL. Spacious outdoor entertaining area that includes, large heated pool with a splash pad, outdoor kitchen and pool bath, an area for a fire pit. Perfect for couples, families, and even snowbirds looking for that perfect retreat during the winter! This home is located just a few blocks from the Reunion Grande Clubhouse and Seven Eagles Pool Pavilion and fitness center. Reunion Resort is a 2,300-acre luxury, 24-hour guarded gate community located only 2 exits from Disney and the parks, 25 minutes from Orlando International Airport and less than an hour to either coast for your beach getaways. Reunion has 3 World class signature golf courses designed by Tom Watson-Independence, Arnold Palmer-Legacy & the Jack Nicklaus-Tradition. Incredible multi-acre water park with lazy river and beach volleyball. Full Golf Membership included! Rental is based on a 12-month lease...Owner will consider short-term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 RADIANT STREET have any available units?
1201 RADIANT STREET has a unit available for $8,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1201 RADIANT STREET have?
Some of 1201 RADIANT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 RADIANT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1201 RADIANT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 RADIANT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1201 RADIANT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Osceola County.
Does 1201 RADIANT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1201 RADIANT STREET offers parking.
Does 1201 RADIANT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1201 RADIANT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 RADIANT STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1201 RADIANT STREET has a pool.
Does 1201 RADIANT STREET have accessible units?
No, 1201 RADIANT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 RADIANT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 RADIANT STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 1201 RADIANT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1201 RADIANT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
