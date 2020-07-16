1201 RADIANT STREET

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED Custom Built Home located on a corner lot on the Tom Watson designed golf course with direct views of 2 holes. There are 4 large bedrooms located on the first floor. The Master Bedroom has direct access to the heat pool and outdoor kitchen via the sliding glass doors...also features walk-in Yours and Mine closets with California organization. The kitchen and living space is on the second floor, with a third-floor lookout balcony. The sunny chef’s kitchen has plenty of counter space and direct access to the second floor outside balcony. This Architecture of this home resembles homes in Seaside, FL. Spacious outdoor entertaining area that includes, large heated pool with a splash pad, outdoor kitchen and pool bath, an area for a fire pit. Perfect for couples, families, and even snowbirds looking for that perfect retreat during the winter! This home is located just a few blocks from the Reunion Grande Clubhouse and Seven Eagles Pool Pavilion and fitness center. Reunion Resort is a 2,300-acre luxury, 24-hour guarded gate community located only 2 exits from Disney and the parks, 25 minutes from Orlando International Airport and less than an hour to either coast for your beach getaways. Reunion has 3 World class signature golf courses designed by Tom Watson-Independence, Arnold Palmer-Legacy & the Jack Nicklaus-Tradition. Incredible multi-acre water park with lazy river and beach volleyball. Full Golf Membership included! Rental is based on a 12-month lease...Owner will consider short-term.