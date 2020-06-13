104 Apartments for rent in Ormond Beach, FL with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:34am
$
17 Units Available
Bermuda Estates Ormond
100 Hamilton Cir, Ormond Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1375 sqft
Now offering 1 month free on all 3 bedroom apartment homes! Bermuda Estates is ideally located in Ormond Beach, FL. The scenery, space, and sense of community at Bermuda Estates are truly something to behold.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Reserve at Ormond
600 Crowne Commerce Ct, Ormond Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,152
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1401 sqft
Activities encourage you to do the things you love, all the while living just miles from Daytona Beach. Be close to things that matter; a nature trail, nearby Robert Strickland Park, shopping, dining, and Florida Memorial Hospital.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
18 Morning Dew Trail
18 Morning Dew Trail, Ormond Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1382 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome in the highly sought after Trails, right in the heart of Ormond Beach. This is a one story end unit, situated in a cul-de-sac for added privacy.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
200 N Yonge Street
200 North Yonge Street, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1025 sqft
3 Bedroom Vintage Home nestled on a 2.5 acre lot in the middle of Ormond. Tucked back off US1 is a sweet vintage home for lease. Concrete Block home with original hardwood floors. Knotty Pine wood cabinet kitchen with Washer/Dryer hook-up.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
915 Ocean Shore Boulevard
915 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1175 sqft
VACATION RENTAL - This gorgeous 2 bedroom & 2 bathroom condo offers breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean. Relax on the private balcony & enjoy your morning coffee with the sunrise.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Tomoka Oaks
1 Unit Available
6 Baywood Drive
6 Baywood Drive, Ormond Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2275 sqft
Executive Lifestyle meets Florida Lifestyle on a grand and pristine part of town located amongst big beautiful Fairchild Oak Trees in the heart of Ormond Beach's Tomoka Oaks neiighborhood.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Northbrook
1 Unit Available
1104 Sherbourne Way
1104 Sherbourne Way, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1966 sqft
This home is nestled in a quiet neighborhood close to the river, parks and good schools. It offers 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom in the Northwood section of Ormond Beach. There is tile and hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
125 Northbrook Lane
125 Northbrook Lane, Ormond Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1344 sqft
125 Northbrook Lane Available 07/01/20 - Beautifully maintained 2 bedroom 2.5 bath town home in the quiet little neighborhood of Northbrook.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Deer Creek Of Hunter's Ridge
1 Unit Available
48 Abacus Avenue
48 Abacus Avenue, Ormond Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1983 sqft
Beautiful Home in Cypress Place in Hunter's Ridge - Gorgeous Home In Cypress Creek in Hunter's Ridge. Enjoy simple living in this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 3 car garage home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
38 Colonial Circle
38 Colonial Circle, Ormond Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2132 sqft
38 Colonial Circle Available 07/08/20 Spacious Ormond Beachside Home - Spacious 4 bedroom/2 bath home located in the Colonial Estates neighborhood of Ormond Beach. Sitting right off of John Anderson Dr.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
118 Via Roma
118 Via Roma, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2131 sqft
Gorgeous Ormond Beach Home - Beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home located in the Il Villaggio subdivision of Ormond Beach. Built in 2006, this home is loaded with upgrades.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
River
1 Unit Available
111-s WASHINGTON STREET
111 South Washington Street, Ormond Beach, FL
Studio
$1,410
565 sqft
Live, Work, Play.....Luxury Highrise Community, located in the Heart of Downtown Orlando. Aspire provides walkability to the Central Business District, Thornton Park, Uptown and Lake Eola.

1 of 33

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
6 Tomahawk Trail
6 Tomahawk Trail, Ormond Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1575 sqft
Remodeled Trails Town Home - Don't miss out on this lovely, remodeled town home located on a cul-de-sac in the beautiful Trails community.

1 of 39

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Rio Vista Gardens
1 Unit Available
424 Arroyo Parkway
424 Arroyo Parkway, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1584 sqft
GREAT SINGLE FAMILY RENTAL PROPERTY, LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED, FENCED YARD, 2CG, SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN, FRESHLY PAINTED, IMPACT WINDOWS, LAUNDRY ROOM, SCREENED PATIO AND MORE.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
91 Dawn Drive
91 Dawn Drive, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1572 sqft
This Ormond Beach Side beauty is located minutes from the beach and the Halifax River. This single family , 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a spacious living room/ dining area plus a finished family room with a fireplace.

1 of 35

Last updated December 10 at 09:57pm
Breakaway Trails
1 Unit Available
66 TOMOKA RIDGE WAY
66 Tomoka Ridge Way, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2401 sqft
***WOW*** WHAT A SPECTACULAR LAKEFRONT HOME !!!*** With every upgrade you can ever imagine. This home was built in 2006 as a second home and has barely been lived in “LIKE NEW”.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Fairlawn at Daytona Beach
18 Units Available
Integra Shores
100 Integra Shores Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,164
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1205 sqft
You’ve just discovered the comfort and luxurious experience that is Integra Shores Apartments. Find your home that’s a sanctuary, where you can find the relief from your busy day, a place that feels like the getaway you’ve been planning.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
140 Via Madrid Dr
140 Via Madrid, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2958 sqft
Welcome home! This immaculate, spanish style beach home is just what you've been looking for.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Ortona
1 Unit Available
360 Morningside Ave
360 Morningside Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1377 sqft
BEACHSIDE LIVING JUST GOT BETTER! You will relax and enjoy your days and nights in this cozy 2/1 beachside home that is walking distance to the Famous Daytona Beach.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3000 Ocean Shore Blvd
3000 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1329 sqft
If you like the looks of Key West, colorful and hearing the ocean waves break nearby, then you are going to love this condo. Styled similar to town homes, this condo community is small (23 units) and offers a community pool.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
2600 Ocean Shore Boulevard
2600 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1344 sqft
Ocean View 2 bedroom 2 bathroom fully furnished condominium in sought after Ormond By the Sea. Directly across from the no-drive/no build protected beach. Newly updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and updated baths.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
65 Tropical Drive
65 Sunny Shore Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1260 sqft
Great location! Close to beach. Spacious 2 BR 2 BA on corner lot. Short term rental. Fully furnished and includes water, electric, cable, and internet. Large renovated kitchen with upgrades and fully stocked.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Tomoka Estates
1 Unit Available
1140 Roberts Street
1140 Roberts Street, Volusia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1335 sqft
Got to see it to believe it! 2 bedroom/2 full bathroom home in Ormond Beach for lease. Skylights in the massive great room light up the hardwood floors, opening to upgraded kitchen.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
2470 Ocean Shore Boulevard
2470 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1130 sqft
VACATION RENTAL Available Summer 2020 - This comfortable & convenient 2 bedroom condo offers breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean. Relax on the private balcony & enjoy your morning coffee with the sunrise.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Ormond Beach, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Ormond Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

