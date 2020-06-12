/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
90 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Ormond Beach, FL
Last updated June 12 at 06:22am
$
19 Units Available
Bermuda Estates Ormond
100 Hamilton Cir, Ormond Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1030 sqft
Now offering 1 month free on all 3 bedroom apartment homes! Bermuda Estates is ideally located in Ormond Beach, FL. The scenery, space, and sense of community at Bermuda Estates are truly something to behold.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
4 Units Available
Reserve at Ormond
600 Crowne Commerce Ct, Ormond Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1230 sqft
Activities encourage you to do the things you love, all the while living just miles from Daytona Beach. Be close to things that matter; a nature trail, nearby Robert Strickland Park, shopping, dining, and Florida Memorial Hospital.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Tomoka
1 Unit Available
8 Polar Bear Path
8 Polar Bear Path, Ormond Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
962 sqft
Mobile home, 2/2, screened in Lanai, carport. New A/C 2019. Lots of amenities, 3 clubhouse with pools and whirlpool spas. Stroll on their scenic wooded nature trails. Play a game of tennis, horseshoes, pickleball, shuffleboard, or bocce ball.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
915 Ocean Shore Boulevard
915 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1175 sqft
VACATION RENTAL - This gorgeous 2 bedroom & 2 bathroom condo offers breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean. Relax on the private balcony & enjoy your morning coffee with the sunrise.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
213 Osceola Avenue
213 Osceola Avenue, Ormond Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1356 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 213 Osceola Avenue in Ormond Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
912 N Halifax Drive
912 North Halifax Drive, Ormond Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1496 sqft
Awesome home in Ormond/Beachside available for rent June 1st. Hardwood flooring throughout, mini split systems and updated baths and kitchen. Flex room could be office, den, media room or play room.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
125 Northbrook Lane
125 Northbrook Lane, Ormond Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1344 sqft
125 Northbrook Lane Available 07/01/20 - Beautifully maintained 2 bedroom 2.5 bath town home in the quiet little neighborhood of Northbrook.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
6 Tomahawk Trail
6 Tomahawk Trail, Ormond Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1575 sqft
Remodeled Trails Town Home - Don't miss out on this lovely, remodeled town home located on a cul-de-sac in the beautiful Trails community.
Results within 1 mile of Ormond Beach
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Fairlawn at Daytona Beach
18 Units Available
Integra Shores
100 Integra Shores Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1057 sqft
You’ve just discovered the comfort and luxurious experience that is Integra Shores Apartments. Find your home that’s a sanctuary, where you can find the relief from your busy day, a place that feels like the getaway you’ve been planning.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
3000 Ocean Shore Blvd
3000 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1329 sqft
If you like the looks of Key West, colorful and hearing the ocean waves break nearby, then you are going to love this condo. Styled similar to town homes, this condo community is small (23 units) and offers a community pool.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
65 Tropical Drive
65 Sunny Shore Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1260 sqft
Great location! Close to beach. Spacious 2 BR 2 BA on corner lot. Short term rental. Fully furnished and includes water, electric, cable, and internet. Large renovated kitchen with upgrades and fully stocked.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2860 Ocean Shore Boulevard
2860 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
940 sqft
This cozy 2BDR 2BA unit is located at Leeward Winds Condominium just steps away from the Atlantic Ocean on a no-drive beach. The condo is fully furnished equipped with everything you need.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Tomoka Estates
1 Unit Available
1140 Roberts Street
1140 Roberts Street, Volusia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1335 sqft
Got to see it to believe it! 2 bedroom/2 full bathroom home in Ormond Beach for lease. Skylights in the massive great room light up the hardwood floors, opening to upgraded kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2600 Ocean Shore Boulevard
2600 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1344 sqft
Ocean View 2 bedroom 2 bathroom fully furnished condominium in sought after Ormond By the Sea. Directly across from the no-drive/no build protected beach. Newly updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and updated baths.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
61 Rivocean Drive
61 Rivocean Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1166 sqft
VACATION RENTAL in Beautiful Ormond Beach! This property includes utilities, is just a short walk to the ocean, and is freshly furnished, with a garage.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2700 OCEAN SHORE Boulevard
2700 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1025 sqft
AVAILABLE May 1st, 2020Breathtaking views and the fresh ocean air will melt the stresses of your day away in this beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom oceanfront condo. Modern kitchen with elegant and nautical decor throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2470 Ocean Shore Boulevard
2470 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1130 sqft
VACATION RENTAL Available Summer 2020 - This comfortable & convenient 2 bedroom condo offers breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean. Relax on the private balcony & enjoy your morning coffee with the sunrise.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
3360 Ocean Shore Boulevard
3360 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Volusia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1275 sqft
Awesome views of the Atlantic Ocean from this 5th floor 2 BDR 2 BATH unit. Ceramic tile throughout, with updated appliances, electric hurricane shutter for every window.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Ormond By The Sea South
1 Unit Available
66 River Drive
66 River Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1024 sqft
Escape from your everyday routine at this updated 2-bedroom, 2-bath beach rental home. Live life to the fullest and soak up the Central Florida sunshine at Ormond Beach (just 0.3 miles from your door) or explore the Tomoka State Park.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2260 John Anderson Drive
2260 John Anderson Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1897 sqft
Bring your BOAT! River-Front Home on the North End of John Anderson Drive. Spacious house with newer Boat dock and seawall directly on the Halifax River.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1635 US-1
1635 US Route 1, Volusia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
984 sqft
An All-Inclusive Biker's Paradise, just bring your suitcase! Destination Daytona, Furnished, Condotel features 2 Separate Bedrooms Each with own Ensuite Bath with a Full Kitchen, Living Room & Washer/Dryer! Rent includes all utilities: water,
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
3013 N Halifax Avenue
3013 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
816 sqft
Fully furnished, beautifully renovated with high end decor! Granite counter tops, porcelain tile floors and onyx wet bar in this 55+ community. Both bathrooms offer ceiling heaters. Ceiling fans in both bedrooms and living room.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2222 Ocean Shore Boulevard
2222 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1150 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CORNER UNIT WITH AWESOME OCEAN VIEWS!INSIDE LAUNDRY.UNDERGROUND PARKING,TRAFFIC FREE BEACH.FIRST LAST SECURITY AND BACKGROUND CHECK REQUIRED.NO PETS OR SMOKING PLEASE.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Ormond By The Sea
1 Unit Available
25 Hibiscus Drive
25 Hibiscus Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
850 sqft
The home is being marketed furnished. Just bring your cloths and toothbrush & sun screen. RENTED UNTIL 2/28/19
