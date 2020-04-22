22 Oakmont Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Charming 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home located in desirable Tomoka Oaks Golf Community. This open concept floorplan offers 1725 sq ft with Luxury Cork Flooring (Wicanders) throughout the kitchen, living room and bedrooms complement the timeless tile in the hall and baths. This home boasts a large built-in custom pantry, hurricane impact windows, water softener, irrigation system, new AC in 2012, attic insulation in 2010. Laundry Room is conveniently located off of the kitchen with exit/entry from the Over-sized 2 Car Garage.