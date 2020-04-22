All apartments in Ormond Beach
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

22 Oakmont Cir

22 Oakmont Circle · (470) 288-1137
Location

22 Oakmont Circle, Ormond Beach, FL 32174
Tomoka Oaks Country Club Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1725 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home located in desirable Tomoka Oaks Golf Community. This open concept floorplan offers 1725 sq ft with Luxury Cork Flooring (Wicanders) throughout the kitchen, living room and bedrooms complement the timeless tile in the hall and baths. This home boasts a large built-in custom pantry, hurricane impact windows, water softener, irrigation system, new AC in 2012, attic insulation in 2010. Laundry Room is conveniently located off of the kitchen with exit/entry from the Over-sized 2 Car Garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Oakmont Cir have any available units?
22 Oakmont Cir has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22 Oakmont Cir have?
Some of 22 Oakmont Cir's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Oakmont Cir currently offering any rent specials?
22 Oakmont Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Oakmont Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 22 Oakmont Cir is pet friendly.
Does 22 Oakmont Cir offer parking?
Yes, 22 Oakmont Cir does offer parking.
Does 22 Oakmont Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Oakmont Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Oakmont Cir have a pool?
No, 22 Oakmont Cir does not have a pool.
Does 22 Oakmont Cir have accessible units?
No, 22 Oakmont Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Oakmont Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Oakmont Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Oakmont Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22 Oakmont Cir has units with air conditioning.
