Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

20 Brookside Circle

20 Brookside Circle · No Longer Available
Location

20 Brookside Circle, Ormond Beach, FL 32174
Northbrook

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious, Updated 3 bedroom home in Ormond Beach! - Come visit this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Ormond Beach! If you see it, you'll want to make it yours! Walk in to a large family room with beautiful wood flooring, and a large window that offers tons of natural light! The kitchen features beautiful blonde oak cabinets, with sile stone countertops. Off of the kitchen, you will find an oversized dining area, big enough to fit even the largest dining room tables! In addition to the family room, you can enjoy the luxury of an equal size den that is perfect for families or someone looking for a little extra space! The 3 bedrooms are all a generous size, and include spacious closets and ceiling fans! The master has wood floors, and the two remaining bedrooms have brand new carpet! The guest bathroom offers tons of storage, and a shower/tub combo. The master bathroom has a large walk in shower! Outside, you can find a paver patio and fenced in yard! Did I mention this home has an attached 2 car garage, indoor laundry with washer and dryer included, AND is on a corner lot? It's the perfect home! Close to schools, shopping, the beach, and much more!

No pets allowed!

Call Kristy to schedule a showing!
Office-386-677-5594
After-Hours and Weekends-386-503-9822

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4342891)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Brookside Circle have any available units?
20 Brookside Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ormond Beach, FL.
What amenities does 20 Brookside Circle have?
Some of 20 Brookside Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Brookside Circle currently offering any rent specials?
20 Brookside Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Brookside Circle pet-friendly?
No, 20 Brookside Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ormond Beach.
Does 20 Brookside Circle offer parking?
Yes, 20 Brookside Circle offers parking.
Does 20 Brookside Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Brookside Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Brookside Circle have a pool?
No, 20 Brookside Circle does not have a pool.
Does 20 Brookside Circle have accessible units?
No, 20 Brookside Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Brookside Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Brookside Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Brookside Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Brookside Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
