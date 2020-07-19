20 Brookside Circle

Amenities

Spacious, Updated 3 bedroom home in Ormond Beach! - Come visit this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Ormond Beach! If you see it, you'll want to make it yours! Walk in to a large family room with beautiful wood flooring, and a large window that offers tons of natural light! The kitchen features beautiful blonde oak cabinets, with sile stone countertops. Off of the kitchen, you will find an oversized dining area, big enough to fit even the largest dining room tables! In addition to the family room, you can enjoy the luxury of an equal size den that is perfect for families or someone looking for a little extra space! The 3 bedrooms are all a generous size, and include spacious closets and ceiling fans! The master has wood floors, and the two remaining bedrooms have brand new carpet! The guest bathroom offers tons of storage, and a shower/tub combo. The master bathroom has a large walk in shower! Outside, you can find a paver patio and fenced in yard! Did I mention this home has an attached 2 car garage, indoor laundry with washer and dryer included, AND is on a corner lot? It's the perfect home! Close to schools, shopping, the beach, and much more!



No pets allowed!



Call Kristy to schedule a showing!

Office-386-677-5594

After-Hours and Weekends-386-503-9822



(RLNE4342891)