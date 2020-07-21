All apartments in Orange County
Last updated October 19 2019 at 3:08 AM

9974 RED EAGLE

9974 Red Eagle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9974 Red Eagle Drive, Orange County, FL 32825

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Brand NEW Two-story TOWNHOME next Valencia Community College features, 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms on 2nd floor, 1/2 bath Kitchen and Family room on the 1st floor, plus 1 car garage. BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, all CERAMIC FLOORS on the 1st floor, BRAND NEW CARPETS on stairs and 2nd floor. BRAND NEW WASHER/DRYER on 2nd floor. Community Pool (coming soon), Gated entrance. Just 15-20 mins to Downtown, Orlando Int'l Airport, UCF, SR's 408 and 417. Conveniently close to WATERFORD LAKES SHOPPING CENTER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9974 RED EAGLE have any available units?
9974 RED EAGLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 9974 RED EAGLE have?
Some of 9974 RED EAGLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9974 RED EAGLE currently offering any rent specials?
9974 RED EAGLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9974 RED EAGLE pet-friendly?
No, 9974 RED EAGLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 9974 RED EAGLE offer parking?
Yes, 9974 RED EAGLE offers parking.
Does 9974 RED EAGLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9974 RED EAGLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9974 RED EAGLE have a pool?
Yes, 9974 RED EAGLE has a pool.
Does 9974 RED EAGLE have accessible units?
No, 9974 RED EAGLE does not have accessible units.
Does 9974 RED EAGLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9974 RED EAGLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9974 RED EAGLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9974 RED EAGLE does not have units with air conditioning.
