9974 RED EAGLE

Brand NEW Two-story TOWNHOME next Valencia Community College features, 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms on 2nd floor, 1/2 bath Kitchen and Family room on the 1st floor, plus 1 car garage. BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, all CERAMIC FLOORS on the 1st floor, BRAND NEW CARPETS on stairs and 2nd floor. BRAND NEW WASHER/DRYER on 2nd floor. Community Pool (coming soon), Gated entrance. Just 15-20 mins to Downtown, Orlando Int'l Airport, UCF, SR's 408 and 417. Conveniently close to WATERFORD LAKES SHOPPING CENTER.