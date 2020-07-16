All apartments in Orange County
Find more places like 662 Trinidad Court #662.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
662 Trinidad Court #662
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

662 Trinidad Court #662

662 Trinidad Court · (407) 921-1200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

662 Trinidad Court, Orange County, FL 32792

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 662 Trinidad Court #662 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 759 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
662 Trinidad Court #662 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Furnished 1/1 condo x Rent in Winter Park Next to Full Sail University ! - Beautiful Furnished 1/1 condo x Rent in Winter Park next to Full Sail University.
Seven (7) months minimum lease.
This lavishly appointed condo with fire place and gated terrace will exceed the most discriminating tenant's expectations. Winter Park Villas contains a community pool, gathering space, and tennis courts. This condo features a balcony, hardwood floors, and carpet, new tile in all wet areas and so much more. When factoring the quality of this home with the picture perfect neighborhood matched by the ideal location the result is outstanding. Come by and take a look for yourself, you will not be disappointed!
Close to shopping, University of Central Florida and Valencia Community College. Easy access to major roads and close to Orlando International Airport. WOW-walking distance to Full Sail University.
Available to Move In September 1st 2020.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3591422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 662 Trinidad Court #662 have any available units?
662 Trinidad Court #662 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 662 Trinidad Court #662 have?
Some of 662 Trinidad Court #662's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 662 Trinidad Court #662 currently offering any rent specials?
662 Trinidad Court #662 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 662 Trinidad Court #662 pet-friendly?
Yes, 662 Trinidad Court #662 is pet friendly.
Does 662 Trinidad Court #662 offer parking?
No, 662 Trinidad Court #662 does not offer parking.
Does 662 Trinidad Court #662 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 662 Trinidad Court #662 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 662 Trinidad Court #662 have a pool?
Yes, 662 Trinidad Court #662 has a pool.
Does 662 Trinidad Court #662 have accessible units?
No, 662 Trinidad Court #662 does not have accessible units.
Does 662 Trinidad Court #662 have units with dishwashers?
No, 662 Trinidad Court #662 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 662 Trinidad Court #662 have units with air conditioning?
No, 662 Trinidad Court #662 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 662 Trinidad Court #662?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakeshore at East Mil
1717 W Holden Avenue
Orlando, FL 32839
Brickstone Maitland Summit
9000 Summit Centre Way
Orlando, FL 32810
The Parks At Hunter's Creek
3000 National Parks Dr
Orlando, FL 32837
The Addison on Millenia
4763 Gardens Park Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
The Lodge at Hamlin
6151 Lake Lodge Drive
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Enders Place at Baldwin Park
4220 New Broad St Unit 104
Orlando, FL 32814
Camden North Quarter
777 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Lake House at Alta
7600 Majorca Place
Doctor Phillips, FL 32819

Similar Pages

Orange County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLApopka, FLWekiwa Springs, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLMount Dora, FLBithlo, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLWilliamsburg, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLLockhart, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity