Unit Amenities carpet fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly pool tennis court

662 Trinidad Court #662 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Furnished 1/1 condo x Rent in Winter Park Next to Full Sail University ! - Beautiful Furnished 1/1 condo x Rent in Winter Park next to Full Sail University.

Seven (7) months minimum lease.

This lavishly appointed condo with fire place and gated terrace will exceed the most discriminating tenant's expectations. Winter Park Villas contains a community pool, gathering space, and tennis courts. This condo features a balcony, hardwood floors, and carpet, new tile in all wet areas and so much more. When factoring the quality of this home with the picture perfect neighborhood matched by the ideal location the result is outstanding. Come by and take a look for yourself, you will not be disappointed!

Close to shopping, University of Central Florida and Valencia Community College. Easy access to major roads and close to Orlando International Airport. WOW-walking distance to Full Sail University.

Available to Move In September 1st 2020.



No Cats Allowed



