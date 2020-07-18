All apartments in Orange County
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:00 AM

3638 WILSHIRE WAY ROAD

3638 Wilshire Way Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3638 Wilshire Way Rd, Orange County, FL 32829

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
playground
pool
Location..Location..Location!! This is a well maintained Beautiful townhouse perfect to start your family located in sought-after gated community of Victoria Pines. Appliances include Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal Washer & Dryer. Kitchen overlooks large great room area with sliding glass door leading out to a back porch. Plenty of storage area through out the unit. Neighborhood is gated. This community has a pool, Fitness Center , Playground , Walking and Jogging trails and a dog park. Outside Pest Control, Lawn Service included with HOA. Located close to Waterford Lakes, UCF (University of Central Florida ) and Valencia college, 15 minutes to Downtown Orlando and Orlando International Airport. Very convenient to highways 417, 408 and 528.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3638 WILSHIRE WAY ROAD have any available units?
3638 WILSHIRE WAY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 3638 WILSHIRE WAY ROAD have?
Some of 3638 WILSHIRE WAY ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3638 WILSHIRE WAY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3638 WILSHIRE WAY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3638 WILSHIRE WAY ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 3638 WILSHIRE WAY ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 3638 WILSHIRE WAY ROAD offer parking?
No, 3638 WILSHIRE WAY ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 3638 WILSHIRE WAY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3638 WILSHIRE WAY ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3638 WILSHIRE WAY ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 3638 WILSHIRE WAY ROAD has a pool.
Does 3638 WILSHIRE WAY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3638 WILSHIRE WAY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3638 WILSHIRE WAY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3638 WILSHIRE WAY ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3638 WILSHIRE WAY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3638 WILSHIRE WAY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
