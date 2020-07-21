1452 Holden Avenue Unit H7

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 accessible clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1 Bedrm Renovated Condo In Orlando For Rent (See Terms) - Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis



View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com

APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; Verifiable satisfactory rental references, no evictions/criminal background/credit score less than 500. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_10_07_15.pdf



SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, Insufficient Income, Unsatisfactory rental references, Felonies, un-discharged Bankruptcies, Unqualified occupants, Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Addl Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenant-application



Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)

AVAILABLE: Octobre 14, 2019



AVAILABLE: October 14, 2019

The rent for the first 120 days of the lease on this property is $750.00 per month. The remaining terms of the lease shall be based upon the original listed price of $825.00 per month. The tenant must fulfill the entire lease, or the amount that was discounted on the first 120 days will be charged at time of termination as additional rent. The security deposit due with an approved application is $825.00.



Price: $750.00/mo

1452 W Holden Ave., Unit # H7

Orlando, Florida 32839

Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management

Future Tenants: 407-641-5782



Subdivision: Lake Tyler Condo

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Property Sub Type: Condo

Square Ft: 650

Year Built: 1971



*2nd Floor Unit

*Plenty Of Parking

*Great Location!

*Pool View

*Screened In Patio

*Screened In Patio Overlooks Pool

*Living & Dining Rooms

*Tile Flooring

*Ceiling Fans In Many Rooms

*COMMUNITY BOAT RAMP

*COMMUNITY POOL

*COMMUNITY HAS WATER ACCESS

*COMMUNITY CLUBHOUSE

*COMMUNITY PARK

*LAUNDRY FACILITIES IN COMMUNITY

*JUST 10 MINUTES To: Downtown Orlando

*JUST 15 MINUTES To: The Airport

*CONVENIENT To: I-4, 528, Turnpike, 17-92

*CONVENIENT To Major Roads, Shopping & Schools

*CONVENIENT To: Universal Studios

*CONVENIENT To: Pineloch Elementary & Memorial Middle School

*JUST MINUTES To: Millennia Mall

*All Kitchen Appliances INCLUDED

*Fridge INCLUDED

*Blinds INCLUDED

*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info

*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.

*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.

*AVAILABLE: October 14, 2019



DRIVING DIRECTIONS: From I-4 W from W South St Continue on I-4 W to Holden Ave, Merge onto I-4 W, Take exit 80 on the left to merge onto U.S 17 S/US-441 S/US-92 W/S Orange Blossom Trail, Turn right onto Holden Ave.



Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).



View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com

