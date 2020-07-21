All apartments in Orange County
Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
1452 Holden Avenue Unit H7
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

1452 Holden Avenue Unit H7

1452 Holden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1452 Holden Avenue, Orange County, FL 32839

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 Bedrm Renovated Condo In Orlando For Rent (See Terms) - Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!

APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; Verifiable satisfactory rental references, no evictions/criminal background/credit score less than 500. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_10_07_15.pdf

SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, Insufficient Income, Unsatisfactory rental references, Felonies, un-discharged Bankruptcies, Unqualified occupants, Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Addl Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenant-application

Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
AVAILABLE: Octobre 14, 2019

***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $750.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $825.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $825.00. OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***

Price: $750.00/mo
1452 W Holden Ave., Unit # H7
Orlando, Florida 32839
Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management
Future Tenants: 407-641-5782

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

Subdivision: Lake Tyler Condo
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Property Sub Type: Condo
Square Ft: 650
Year Built: 1971

*Priced Low, Call Now!
*2nd Floor Unit
*Plenty Of Parking
*Great Location!
*Pool View
*Screened In Patio
*Screened In Patio Overlooks Pool
*Living & Dining Rooms
*Don't Wait, Won't Last Long!
*Tile Flooring
*Ceiling Fans In Many Rooms
*COMMUNITY BOAT RAMP
*COMMUNITY POOL
*COMMUNITY HAS WATER ACCESS
*COMMUNITY CLUBHOUSE
*COMMUNITY PARK
*LAUNDRY FACILITIES IN COMMUNITY
*JUST 10 MINUTES To: Downtown Orlando
*JUST 15 MINUTES To: The Airport
*CONVENIENT To: I-4, 528, Turnpike, 17-92
*CONVENIENT To Major Roads, Shopping & Schools
*CONVENIENT To: Universal Studios
*CONVENIENT To: Pineloch Elementary & Memorial Middle School
*JUST MINUTES To: Millennia Mall
*All Kitchen Appliances INCLUDED
*Fridge INCLUDED
*Blinds INCLUDED
*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info
*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.
*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.
*Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
*AVAILABLE: October 14, 2019

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: From I-4 W from W South St Continue on I-4 W to Holden Ave, Merge onto I-4 W, Take exit 80 on the left to merge onto U.S 17 S/US-441 S/US-92 W/S Orange Blossom Trail, Turn right onto Holden Ave.

Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

(RLNE3479620)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1452 Holden Avenue Unit H7 have any available units?
1452 Holden Avenue Unit H7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 1452 Holden Avenue Unit H7 have?
Some of 1452 Holden Avenue Unit H7's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1452 Holden Avenue Unit H7 currently offering any rent specials?
1452 Holden Avenue Unit H7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1452 Holden Avenue Unit H7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1452 Holden Avenue Unit H7 is pet friendly.
Does 1452 Holden Avenue Unit H7 offer parking?
Yes, 1452 Holden Avenue Unit H7 offers parking.
Does 1452 Holden Avenue Unit H7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1452 Holden Avenue Unit H7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1452 Holden Avenue Unit H7 have a pool?
Yes, 1452 Holden Avenue Unit H7 has a pool.
Does 1452 Holden Avenue Unit H7 have accessible units?
Yes, 1452 Holden Avenue Unit H7 has accessible units.
Does 1452 Holden Avenue Unit H7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1452 Holden Avenue Unit H7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1452 Holden Avenue Unit H7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1452 Holden Avenue Unit H7 does not have units with air conditioning.
