All apartments in Orange County
Find more places like 1261 23rd St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
1261 23rd St.
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:18 AM

1261 23rd St.

1261 23rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1261 23rd Street, Orange County, FL 32805
Holden Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WOW!!! HOME FOR RENT IN ORLANDO - WOW!!! HOME FOR RENT IN ORLANDO
1261 23RD STREET
ORLANDO, FL 32805
Rent: $775/month
3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom
BRAND NEW TILE FLOORING INSTALLED. Affordable, cozy home in Orlando. Large yard and repainted inside and out recently. Not many homes available at this price. PETS ARE WELCOME

This home is offered for rent and managed by BMS Holdings LLC. You can complete an application and set up a viewing online at www.floridabeachcoast.com/vacancies. Section 8 is accepted. Contact us through this Web site with your telephone number and email address included in the reply. You can also call or text us at (904) 276-2555. Real estate firm Alabama LLC is leasing this home.

There is a brief application that is $68. Every person over age 18 living at the home must complete an application. Price to move-in is first month's rent, maintenance fee of $875 and administration fee of $400. The pet fees are $20/month per pet rent and $150 one-time per pet fee.

This company is committed to supporting the guidelines of the U.S. Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968), as amended, which prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing transactions because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.

(RLNE2583494)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1261 23rd St. have any available units?
1261 23rd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
Is 1261 23rd St. currently offering any rent specials?
1261 23rd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1261 23rd St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1261 23rd St. is pet friendly.
Does 1261 23rd St. offer parking?
No, 1261 23rd St. does not offer parking.
Does 1261 23rd St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1261 23rd St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1261 23rd St. have a pool?
No, 1261 23rd St. does not have a pool.
Does 1261 23rd St. have accessible units?
Yes, 1261 23rd St. has accessible units.
Does 1261 23rd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1261 23rd St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1261 23rd St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1261 23rd St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highpoint Club Apartments
11100 Point Sylvan Cir
Orlando, FL 32825
Venetian Isle
6506 San Francesco Way
Windermere, FL 34786
The Lodge at Hamlin
6151 Lake Lodge Drive
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Kestra Apartments
10387 Vista Oaks Court
Orlando, FL 32836
The Landing at East Mil
4937 Waterway Ct
Orlando, FL 32839
Cranes Landing
3440 N Goldenrod Rd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Baldwin Harbor
1711 Jake St
Orlando, FL 32814
Summerlin at Winter Park Apartments
3207 Rosebud Lane
Winter Park, FL 32792

Similar Pages

Orange County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLApopka, FLWekiwa Springs, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLMount Dora, FLBithlo, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLWilliamsburg, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLLockhart, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College