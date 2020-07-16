All apartments in Orange County
Last updated March 20 2020 at 1:48 AM

11973 HOMETOWN PLACE ROAD

11973 Hometown Pl · No Longer Available
Location

11973 Hometown Pl, Orange County, FL 32832

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
internet access
tennis court
BRAND NEW - NEVER LIVED IN - ENERGY EFFICIENT HOME Available NOW! Amazing and Fabulous and spacious two stories, 5 bedrooms plus a office room/ 3 baths in Storey Park. This home starts with an open first floor featuring a formal dining room, beautiful open kitchen with brand new appliances, 42" cabinets, huge island and solid surface countertops, family room, also in the first floor a guest suite and a full bath. On the second floor the master suite with walk-in closet and full bath featuring garden tub, separate shower and double sinks, plus three more bedrooms that share one bathroom. This beautiful home has solar panels which help you to keep the electric bill low as well as a energy efficient water heater - all located in Orlando's desirable Storey Park neighborhood! It is the one of newest neighborhood in the Lake Nona Area only minutes away from Medical City, Orlando Airport, Highway FL 417, US Tennis Association, many restaurants and some of the BEST SCHOOLS in the area. Storey Park HOA includes basic cable, high speed internet, resort style pool, fitness center, splash park, tennis courts, among other amenities. Minutes from Orlando International Airport, and Close to Disney World, Islands of Adventure, Universal Studios, Sea World, and other Orlando theme parks. This is your opportunity to live on a home in the fastest growing area of Orlando! All measurements, room sizes are approximate and not guaranteed. Hurry up this opportunity won't last! Book your appointment for a personal tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11973 HOMETOWN PLACE ROAD have any available units?
11973 HOMETOWN PLACE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 11973 HOMETOWN PLACE ROAD have?
Some of 11973 HOMETOWN PLACE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11973 HOMETOWN PLACE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
11973 HOMETOWN PLACE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11973 HOMETOWN PLACE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 11973 HOMETOWN PLACE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 11973 HOMETOWN PLACE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 11973 HOMETOWN PLACE ROAD offers parking.
Does 11973 HOMETOWN PLACE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11973 HOMETOWN PLACE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11973 HOMETOWN PLACE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 11973 HOMETOWN PLACE ROAD has a pool.
Does 11973 HOMETOWN PLACE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 11973 HOMETOWN PLACE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 11973 HOMETOWN PLACE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11973 HOMETOWN PLACE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 11973 HOMETOWN PLACE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 11973 HOMETOWN PLACE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
