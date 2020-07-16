11973 HOMETOWN PLACE ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage guest suite internet access tennis court

BRAND NEW - NEVER LIVED IN - ENERGY EFFICIENT HOME Available NOW! Amazing and Fabulous and spacious two stories, 5 bedrooms plus a office room/ 3 baths in Storey Park. This home starts with an open first floor featuring a formal dining room, beautiful open kitchen with brand new appliances, 42" cabinets, huge island and solid surface countertops, family room, also in the first floor a guest suite and a full bath. On the second floor the master suite with walk-in closet and full bath featuring garden tub, separate shower and double sinks, plus three more bedrooms that share one bathroom. This beautiful home has solar panels which help you to keep the electric bill low as well as a energy efficient water heater - all located in Orlando's desirable Storey Park neighborhood! It is the one of newest neighborhood in the Lake Nona Area only minutes away from Medical City, Orlando Airport, Highway FL 417, US Tennis Association, many restaurants and some of the BEST SCHOOLS in the area. Storey Park HOA includes basic cable, high speed internet, resort style pool, fitness center, splash park, tennis courts, among other amenities. Minutes from Orlando International Airport, and Close to Disney World, Islands of Adventure, Universal Studios, Sea World, and other Orlando theme parks. This is your opportunity to live on a home in the fastest growing area of Orlando! All measurements, room sizes are approximate and not guaranteed. Hurry up this opportunity won't last! Book your appointment for a personal tour today!