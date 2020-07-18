Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

11804 Great Commission Way - DeVeer-11804 Available 08/16/20 Enclave at Moss Park - Two Master Suites with balcony 4 bedrooms 3.5 baths and 2 car garage. Court Yard patio. - Beautiful 4 bedroom home with two master suites, 3.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage with brick paver covered court yard patio. Up-graded stainless steal appliances and indoor laundry room with washer and dryer. Formal livingroom, dinningroom and one master suite downstairs. Second master suite upstairs with balcony. This home is awesome!!!



Available on August 16, 2020



Call today to schedule your private showing!

Ackley Florida Property Management

(407) 349-8080

www.ackleyflorida.com



12 Month Lease

$75 Application fee

$130 Lease Doc Fee (once approved)

$5 Monthly tech fee



***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!! now.



(RLNE5899676)