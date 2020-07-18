10343 ANGEL OAK COURT

Amenities

AMAZING home in a gated community with all upgrades. Almost BRAND NEW, Master bedroom with huge bathroom and closet. Wood floor and ceramic title through out the first floor. You are going to love the Gourmet Kitchen with Extended Island, Spacious Butler Pantry, Custom Cabinets, Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances and natural gas stove. 1 Bedroom & Full bath downstairs and 4 Bedrooms & 3 full Baths upstairs. Large Bonus/play area/media/Game room upstairs. 3 Car Tandem Garage. Community features: LAKE ACCESS with Boat Ramp, Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Playground, Dog Park, and Resort Style Swimming Pool. 15 min to Disneyworld Parks, 20 min to International Airport, and 10 min to Shopping Malls. Enjoy this lifestyle in the best area of Orlando!