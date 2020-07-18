All apartments in Orange County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

10343 ANGEL OAK COURT

10343 Angel Oak Court · No Longer Available
Location

10343 Angel Oak Court, Orange County, FL 32836

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
AMAZING home in a gated community with all upgrades. Almost BRAND NEW, Master bedroom with huge bathroom and closet. Wood floor and ceramic title through out the first floor. You are going to love the Gourmet Kitchen with Extended Island, Spacious Butler Pantry, Custom Cabinets, Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances and natural gas stove. 1 Bedroom & Full bath downstairs and 4 Bedrooms & 3 full Baths upstairs. Large Bonus/play area/media/Game room upstairs. 3 Car Tandem Garage. Community features: LAKE ACCESS with Boat Ramp, Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Playground, Dog Park, and Resort Style Swimming Pool. 15 min to Disneyworld Parks, 20 min to International Airport, and 10 min to Shopping Malls. Enjoy this lifestyle in the best area of Orlando!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10343 ANGEL OAK COURT have any available units?
10343 ANGEL OAK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 10343 ANGEL OAK COURT have?
Some of 10343 ANGEL OAK COURT's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10343 ANGEL OAK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
10343 ANGEL OAK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10343 ANGEL OAK COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 10343 ANGEL OAK COURT is pet friendly.
Does 10343 ANGEL OAK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 10343 ANGEL OAK COURT offers parking.
Does 10343 ANGEL OAK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10343 ANGEL OAK COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10343 ANGEL OAK COURT have a pool?
Yes, 10343 ANGEL OAK COURT has a pool.
Does 10343 ANGEL OAK COURT have accessible units?
No, 10343 ANGEL OAK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 10343 ANGEL OAK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10343 ANGEL OAK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 10343 ANGEL OAK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 10343 ANGEL OAK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
