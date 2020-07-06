All apartments in Orange County
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:46 AM

10091 Lovegrass Lane.

10091 Lovegrass Lane · (407) 506-6572
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

10091 Lovegrass Lane, Orange County, FL 32832

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 10091 Lovegrass Lane. · Avail. now

$2,050

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2112 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
playground
bbq/grill
HOME IN LAKE NONA 4B/3B - NEW COMMUNITY The Oaks at Moss Park is minutes from the the up and coming Medical City located near Lake Nona. With the professional landscaping surrounding Moss Park, it'll be easy for your family to escape the hustle and bustle of the city and still be able to have fun year round at Orlando's top city attractions like Walt Disney World, SeaWorld Orlando and Universal Orlando Resort!

This open-plan single story home includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a kitchen that overlooks the dining room and family room. Additional space includes a covered patio and welcoming foyer greets all guests and family members.

Call or text for showing today!!

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10091 Lovegrass Lane. have any available units?
10091 Lovegrass Lane. has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10091 Lovegrass Lane. have?
Some of 10091 Lovegrass Lane.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10091 Lovegrass Lane. currently offering any rent specials?
10091 Lovegrass Lane. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10091 Lovegrass Lane. pet-friendly?
No, 10091 Lovegrass Lane. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 10091 Lovegrass Lane. offer parking?
No, 10091 Lovegrass Lane. does not offer parking.
Does 10091 Lovegrass Lane. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10091 Lovegrass Lane. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10091 Lovegrass Lane. have a pool?
Yes, 10091 Lovegrass Lane. has a pool.
Does 10091 Lovegrass Lane. have accessible units?
No, 10091 Lovegrass Lane. does not have accessible units.
Does 10091 Lovegrass Lane. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10091 Lovegrass Lane. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10091 Lovegrass Lane. have units with air conditioning?
No, 10091 Lovegrass Lane. does not have units with air conditioning.
