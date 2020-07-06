10091 Lovegrass Lane.

Amenities

patio / balcony pool playground bbq/grill

HOME IN LAKE NONA 4B/3B - NEW COMMUNITY The Oaks at Moss Park is minutes from the the up and coming Medical City located near Lake Nona. With the professional landscaping surrounding Moss Park, it'll be easy for your family to escape the hustle and bustle of the city and still be able to have fun year round at Orlando's top city attractions like Walt Disney World, SeaWorld Orlando and Universal Orlando Resort!



This open-plan single story home includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a kitchen that overlooks the dining room and family room. Additional space includes a covered patio and welcoming foyer greets all guests and family members.



Call or text for showing today!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3699339)