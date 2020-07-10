650 South Park Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/766993?source=marketing



We are not currently accepting Section 8.



Pets are allowed (Breed restrictions apply). There is a $25 per month per pet fee.



First Month's Rent, Last Month's Rent, and Security Deposit are required at lease signing.



YEAR BUILT: 1967

SCREEN PORCH: No

FLORIDA ROOM: No

STORAGE SHED: Yes

FIRE PLACE: Yes

WASHER/DRYER: Hook-ups in Utility Room, Washer/Dryer can be rented for an additional $25/mo

POOL: No

HOT WATER HEATER: Electric

FLOOR COVERING: Ceramic Tile

FENCED YARD: Yes



POWER COMPANY: FPL

WATER COMPANY: Orange City Water

CITY SEWER OR SEPTIC: Sewer

SCHOOLS-

-ELEMENTARY: Manatee Cove

-MIDDLE SCHOOL: River Springs

-HIGH SCHOOL: University High

AIR CONDITIONING: Central

HEATING: Central

OTHER FEATURES: Corner lot, Fenced yard, Double gate on the side to drive vehicles into fenced area, Split plan, Ceramic tile throughout the house, Fireplace, Ceiling fans in each room, Fenced yard, Large 12 x15 block storage shed, New kitchen with granite countertops, remodeled bathrooms (both Guest and Master).



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,225, Last Month's Rent: $1,225, Available 12/10/18



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.