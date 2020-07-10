All apartments in Orange City
Find more places like 650 South Park Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange City, FL
/
650 South Park Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

650 South Park Avenue

650 South Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange City
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

650 South Park Avenue, Orange City, FL 32763

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/766993?source=marketing

We are not currently accepting Section 8.

Pets are allowed (Breed restrictions apply). There is a $25 per month per pet fee.

First Month's Rent, Last Month's Rent, and Security Deposit are required at lease signing.

YEAR BUILT: 1967
SCREEN PORCH: No
FLORIDA ROOM: No
STORAGE SHED: Yes
FIRE PLACE: Yes
WASHER/DRYER: Hook-ups in Utility Room, Washer/Dryer can be rented for an additional $25/mo
POOL: No
HOT WATER HEATER: Electric
FLOOR COVERING: Ceramic Tile
FENCED YARD: Yes

POWER COMPANY: FPL
WATER COMPANY: Orange City Water
CITY SEWER OR SEPTIC: Sewer
SCHOOLS-
-ELEMENTARY: Manatee Cove
-MIDDLE SCHOOL: River Springs
-HIGH SCHOOL: University High
AIR CONDITIONING: Central
HEATING: Central
OTHER FEATURES: Corner lot, Fenced yard, Double gate on the side to drive vehicles into fenced area, Split plan, Ceramic tile throughout the house, Fireplace, Ceiling fans in each room, Fenced yard, Large 12 x15 block storage shed, New kitchen with granite countertops, remodeled bathrooms (both Guest and Master).

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,225, Last Month's Rent: $1,225, Available 12/10/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 650 South Park Avenue have any available units?
650 South Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange City, FL.
What amenities does 650 South Park Avenue have?
Some of 650 South Park Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 650 South Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
650 South Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 650 South Park Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 650 South Park Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 650 South Park Avenue offer parking?
No, 650 South Park Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 650 South Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 650 South Park Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 650 South Park Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 650 South Park Avenue has a pool.
Does 650 South Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 650 South Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 650 South Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 650 South Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 650 South Park Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 650 South Park Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Integra Landings at Ivey's Lake
1112 Integra Landings Dr
Orange City, FL 32763

Similar Pages

Orange City 1 BedroomsOrange City 2 Bedrooms
Orange City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOrange City 3 Bedrooms
Orange City Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FLMinneola, FLThe Villages, FL
Titusville, FLConway, FLEustis, FLMeadow Woods, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLCocoa, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLLoughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FLPine Castle, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College