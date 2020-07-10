650 South Park Avenue

Amenities
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/766993?source=marketing
We are not currently accepting Section 8.
Pets are allowed (Breed restrictions apply). There is a $25 per month per pet fee.
First Month's Rent, Last Month's Rent, and Security Deposit are required at lease signing.
YEAR BUILT: 1967
SCREEN PORCH: No
FLORIDA ROOM: No
STORAGE SHED: Yes
FIRE PLACE: Yes
WASHER/DRYER: Hook-ups in Utility Room, Washer/Dryer can be rented for an additional $25/mo
POOL: No
HOT WATER HEATER: Electric
FLOOR COVERING: Ceramic Tile
FENCED YARD: Yes
POWER COMPANY: FPL
WATER COMPANY: Orange City Water
CITY SEWER OR SEPTIC: Sewer
SCHOOLS-
-ELEMENTARY: Manatee Cove
-MIDDLE SCHOOL: River Springs
-HIGH SCHOOL: University High
AIR CONDITIONING: Central
HEATING: Central
OTHER FEATURES: Corner lot, Fenced yard, Double gate on the side to drive vehicles into fenced area, Split plan, Ceramic tile throughout the house, Fireplace, Ceiling fans in each room, Fenced yard, Large 12 x15 block storage shed, New kitchen with granite countertops, remodeled bathrooms (both Guest and Master).
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,225, Last Month's Rent: $1,225, Available 12/10/18
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.