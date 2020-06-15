All apartments in Orange City
450 ALESSANDRA CIRCLE
450 ALESSANDRA CIRCLE

450 Alessandra Circle · (407) 876-5575
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

450 Alessandra Circle, Orange City, FL 32763

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 940 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
tennis court
yoga
Villa Grande on Saxon offers seniors the convenience and flexibility that can only be found in a rental community. Villa Grande on Saxon is a multi-million dollar, 11,000 square foot clubhouse. Start the day with yoga or a pilates class in the fitness center. Or you and some friends can enjoy a game of bowling or tennis in the Virtual Reality Zone. End your night walking home on the trails and the 500-foot boardwalk that overlooks the community lake. Every home features large walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, washers and dryers, 42-inch ceiling fans, and access to a private screened lanai from both the living room and the master bedroom. Take a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 ALESSANDRA CIRCLE have any available units?
450 ALESSANDRA CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,415 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 450 ALESSANDRA CIRCLE have?
Some of 450 ALESSANDRA CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 450 ALESSANDRA CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
450 ALESSANDRA CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 ALESSANDRA CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 450 ALESSANDRA CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange City.
Does 450 ALESSANDRA CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 450 ALESSANDRA CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 450 ALESSANDRA CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 450 ALESSANDRA CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 ALESSANDRA CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 450 ALESSANDRA CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 450 ALESSANDRA CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 450 ALESSANDRA CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 450 ALESSANDRA CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 450 ALESSANDRA CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 450 ALESSANDRA CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 450 ALESSANDRA CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
