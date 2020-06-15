450 ALESSANDRA CIRCLE

Amenities
Villa Grande on Saxon offers seniors the convenience and flexibility that can only be found in a rental community. Villa Grande on Saxon is a multi-million dollar, 11,000 square foot clubhouse. Start the day with yoga or a pilates class in the fitness center. Or you and some friends can enjoy a game of bowling or tennis in the Virtual Reality Zone. End your night walking home on the trails and the 500-foot boardwalk that overlooks the community lake. Every home features large walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, washers and dryers, 42-inch ceiling fans, and access to a private screened lanai from both the living room and the master bedroom. Take a tour today!