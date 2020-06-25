All apartments in Orange City
Last updated July 8 2019 at 10:37 PM

357 W Lansdowne

357 West Lansdowne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

357 West Lansdowne Avenue, Orange City, FL 32763

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
3 Bedroom 1 bath home recently renovated and ready for new tenants! Located on a quiet dead end street.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 357 W Lansdowne have any available units?
357 W Lansdowne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange City, FL.
What amenities does 357 W Lansdowne have?
Some of 357 W Lansdowne's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 357 W Lansdowne currently offering any rent specials?
357 W Lansdowne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 357 W Lansdowne pet-friendly?
No, 357 W Lansdowne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange City.
Does 357 W Lansdowne offer parking?
No, 357 W Lansdowne does not offer parking.
Does 357 W Lansdowne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 357 W Lansdowne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 357 W Lansdowne have a pool?
No, 357 W Lansdowne does not have a pool.
Does 357 W Lansdowne have accessible units?
No, 357 W Lansdowne does not have accessible units.
Does 357 W Lansdowne have units with dishwashers?
No, 357 W Lansdowne does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 357 W Lansdowne have units with air conditioning?
No, 357 W Lansdowne does not have units with air conditioning.
